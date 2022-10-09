Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'From this point, does it look like Liverpool will be champion?' - Klopp

    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    Liverpool has not had the best of starts to the ongoing EPL seasons. It would be taking on Arsenal in London on Sunday, with the latter being comparatively better. However, the former boss Jurgen Klopp is not considering the title race.

    Image credit: Getty

    English giants Liverpool has struggled considerably in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season. It is tenth, with just a couple of wins from seven matches, including four draws and a loss. On Sunday, it would be up against second-placed Arsenal, which has suffered only a loss this season. Also, being played at the Emirates Stadium in London makes the hosts the favourite to win this clash. Although the title race is far from over, with 31 matches to go, The Reds' head coach Jurgen Klopp is not thinking too far ahead and does not feel that his side will become the champion at the end of the campaign.

    Image credit: Getty

    "From this point, does it look like we will be champions at the end of the year? Unfortunately, not. But, in all other competitions, we are not out yet. Nobody knows where we will end up in the league, so we give it a go. That's it. Difficult, yes. Impossible, no. So, let's go from here. Did I think we'd be ninth after match-day seven? No. But, this is the base where we are now, and we must go from here," Klopp said ahead of the Arsenal tie, reports 90min.

    ALSO READ: Manchester United must show their strength to earn win against Everton, says Antony

    Image credit: Liverpool/Facebook

    Nevertheless, Klopp is determined to turn around the fortunes of Liverpool, as he stated, "I had no plans for seven years here. I was happy to survive the first press conference because my English skills were not that good! But, I have no problem with energy - and the situation here is completely different. When I was a manager at Mainz, we got promoted to the Bundesliga after three years, and we got relegated three years later. We tried one more year - and the club then needed a change because players left us for the Bundesliga."

    "I had no energy problem but took a year's holiday because it was fancy at that time. Pep [Guardiola] did it, and Thomas Tuchel did it. So, a holiday - let's give it a try. But I couldn't do it, and after four months, I was here. I am in a difficult situation at the moment. But, if you think twice about it, you will realise the situations [between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund] are completely different. Being here for seven years is intense. No doubt about that," concluded Klopp.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Max Verstappen wins 2022 FIA Formula One world championship at Japanese GP

    Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins 2022 Formula One world championship at Japanese Grand Prix

    John Campbell becomes second Windies/West Indies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?-ayh

    John Campbell becomes second Windies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats against India-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats

    Lt Rahul Turan completes Ironman World Championship

    Lt Rahul Turan completes Ironman World Championship

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: First net session was amazing - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'First net session was amazing' - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia

    Recent Stories

    Signal messaging app to have stories option soon here is how you can make it gcw

    Signal messaging app to have stories option soon; here's how you can make it

    Pictures Who is Sahar Afsha? Bhojpuri Actress quits films for Islam RBA

    (Pictures) Who is Sahar Afsha? Bhojpuri Actress quits films for Islam

    MK Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time gcw

    MK Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time

    Max Verstappen wins 2022 FIA Formula One world championship at Japanese GP

    Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins 2022 Formula One world championship at Japanese Grand Prix

    John Campbell becomes second Windies/West Indies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?-ayh

    John Campbell becomes second Windies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon