EPL 2022-23: 'From this point, does it look like Liverpool will be champion?' - Klopp

Liverpool has not had the best of starts to the ongoing EPL seasons. It would be taking on Arsenal in London on Sunday, with the latter being comparatively better. However, the former boss Jurgen Klopp is not considering the title race.

English giants Liverpool has struggled considerably in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season. It is tenth, with just a couple of wins from seven matches, including four draws and a loss. On Sunday, it would be up against second-placed Arsenal, which has suffered only a loss this season. Also, being played at the Emirates Stadium in London makes the hosts the favourite to win this clash. Although the title race is far from over, with 31 matches to go, The Reds' head coach Jurgen Klopp is not thinking too far ahead and does not feel that his side will become the champion at the end of the campaign.

"From this point, does it look like we will be champions at the end of the year? Unfortunately, not. But, in all other competitions, we are not out yet. Nobody knows where we will end up in the league, so we give it a go. That's it. Difficult, yes. Impossible, no. So, let's go from here. Did I think we'd be ninth after match-day seven? No. But, this is the base where we are now, and we must go from here," Klopp said ahead of the Arsenal tie, reports 90min.

Nevertheless, Klopp is determined to turn around the fortunes of Liverpool, as he stated, "I had no plans for seven years here. I was happy to survive the first press conference because my English skills were not that good! But, I have no problem with energy - and the situation here is completely different. When I was a manager at Mainz, we got promoted to the Bundesliga after three years, and we got relegated three years later. We tried one more year - and the club then needed a change because players left us for the Bundesliga."