Manchester United must show their strength to earn win against Everton, says Antony

Manchester United's star Antony believes the Red Devils must impose themselves and show their strength against Everton in their Premier League clash on Sunday as Erik ten Hag's men will look to make a comeback in the league after last weekend's hammering at Manchester City.

United's four-match winning streak in the league came to a rude halt last weekend when sensational striker Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored a hat-trick each in Manchester City's 6-3 win at Etihad Stadium. Following this thrashing, Erik ten Hag's men followed up with a narrow 3-2 win against Omonia in their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Ahead of their clash against Everton on Sunday, Manchester United's Antony said, "We know it's going to be a difficult, tough game. My team-mates have already spoken to me about this fixture. They said it will be difficult. We have to impose our game, show our strength."

"We shouldn't get worked up and let our heads go down because of one game, one result. Sadly, we lost the last (league) game but, when you think about it, we've beaten Liverpool and the league leaders Arsenal. Our season can't be summarised by just one game. We're now focused on the match against Everton and, God willing, we will get the three points," the Brazilian added.

Everton welcomes United with confidence after victory in back-to-back Premier League games. They have not lost in their past seven games overall. To prepare for Sunday's match at Goodison Park, when Antony will try to score in a third straight Premier League appearance, Ten Hag's players spent an extra day in Cyprus.

"I've always worked very hard and the results are a consequence of this," the Brazilian told Premier League Productions.

"I'll always give 100 per cent, regardless of whether I score or not. It was nice to score another goal (at City) though, unfortunately, we lost the game. I was training that shot the day before the game," Antony added.

"I hit about 10 to 15 balls and, thankfully, I was able to score the goal. Now it's time to prepare and train more, correct mistakes, move in the right direction and achieve great things," the 22-year-old said.

Since arriving at United from Ajax five weeks ago for an initial sum of 95 million euros, which may increase by another five million euros, Antony has had a promising start. The 22-year-old debuted against Arsenal three days after arriving and scored the game's first goal in a 3-1 victory over the Premier League's top team at Old Trafford.

"Before training, I watched a video with the players," Antony added.

"I started studying the Arsenal team. I was thinking about where the space would be, if I came on for 15 or 20 minutes, and to play intelligently. The manager put me in the starting XI, so I trained even harder," the Brazilian remarked.

"I saw it was my time and was really happy to have the opportunity to play and start the game after just a few days. I prepared and fought through the game and, thank God, it all worked out and I scored a goal. But the most important thing was that the team won," Antony concluded.

