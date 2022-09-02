Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: Why Bayern Munich did not sign Man United icon Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 4:58 PM IST

    Bayern Munich held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, over a possible summer transfer but decided against signing the Manchester United icon. The Bundesliga giants' Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed why.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga hogged most of the limelight this summer, with several reports linking the Manchester United icon to most top European football clubs. Although the Portuguese talisman decided to stay at Old Trafford, fans continue to wonder if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was close to signing for another club. Bayern Munich was one such team linked with the 37-year-old, and Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic has finally broken his silence over the speculations that once spread like wildfire.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In July, Ronaldo had reportedly expressed his desire to leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window to join a club competing in the Champions League this season. Bayern Munich was one option for the Portugal forward, and the Bundesliga giants held talks with his trusted agent, Jorge Mendes, but decided against signing the iconic player.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In an interview with Sky Sport in Germany, Bayern Munich's Sporting Director, Hasan Salihamidzic, confirmed that the Bavarians held talks with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, saying: "He's an incredibly big personality. A big player who has made his mark on the world of football in recent years. It wasn't an option for us because we were doing other things. But you don't have to feel sorry for him. He's a great footballer who has achieved great things in recent years."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Since the start of the Premier League 2022-23 season, Ronaldo has made only one start for the Red devils, having come off the bench in four matches. The former Real Madrid icon was brought on after 68 minutes in both of United's recent victories against Southampton and Leicester City. Although United boss Erik ten Hag has insisted that the Portuguese superstar remains an integral part of his plan, the striker will not be happy with his role as a substitute for a team not participating in the Champions League this year. Hence, he would be disappointed that any of the top European clubs did not fulfil his wish to leave Old Trafford.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Now that Ronaldo has to stay at Old Trafford, the Portugal striker would hope to be part of the starting XI, and Sunday's clash versus Arsenal could very well be his chance. Last season, the 37-year-old found the back of the net thrice against the Gunners with two goals from open play. However, Mikel Arteta's men have won all five matches this season and sit comfortably on top of the table, leaving very little room for Erik ten Hag to take a risk for the Old Trafford clash. With new recruit Antony undergoing training, it will be interesting to see the team with which the Dutchman goes into the clash.

