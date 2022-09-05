'I will be Cristiano Ronaldo's friend and sometimes his teacher' - Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo has not started for Manchester United in the last three matches. However, club boss Erik ten Hag has not given up on the Portuguese and has vowed to be his friend and teacher simultaneously.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the most excellent football of the modern generation. While he has decided to stay put at English giants Manchester United, despite the club not playing the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this term, he has failed to have regular starts in the last three matches and is yet to score for the club this season. However, club head coach Erik ten Hag is not giving up on the Portuguese, as he remains part of his plans. Also, the Dutchman has clarified that he will be his friend and teach simultaneously.

While Ronaldo has been introduced in the last three games as a substitute, he has not made a significant impact. Also, ten Hag has reasoned that Ronaldo's fitness level is an issue, resulting in him being benched. The Dutchman also clarified that the Portuguese would need to adjust his style of play to fit into the club's gameplay system. ALSO READ: Glazers open door for Manchester United's 'Dubai takeover' for GBP 3.75 billion - Reports

On Sunday, ten Hag had stated, "I will be his friend and sometimes I will be his teacher. It depends on the situation. As we all know, he didn't have the pre-season, and you cannot miss the pre-season. It is a base and especially in the game we play, the way of play. We play another type compared to last year. It depends on the demands, cooperation and certain positioning, in and out of position, and the other thing is fitness."

