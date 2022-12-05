Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to signing for Al Nassr - Reports

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 7:09 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United and is hunting for a new club. Meanwhile, he has been offered a lucrative contract by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, which he is reportedly set to accept and sign.

    Image credit: Getty

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is currently busy with his national side in Qatar to lead the Blazers to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Portugal has entered the pre-quarters. However, from the club's perspective, he is left without one, having parted ways with English giants Manchester United last month following his explosive and controversial interview with football journalist Piers Morgan on TalkTV. As he accused the club of betraying him, both parties departed, with United terminating his contract. In the meantime, Saudi Arabian giant Al Nassr reportedly offered him a lucrative contract, seemingly close to accepting and signing, reports Marca.

    Image credit: Getty

    Ronaldo had expressed his interest in leaving United this summer but failed to attract any interest in Europe. Meanwhile, he had fitness issues, as he was not a regular starter for the side under head coach Erik ten Hag, leading to a bad relationship with him, which he admitted during the interview.

    ALSO READ: Revealed: What did Cristiano Ronaldo tell Piers Morgan after leaving Manchester United

    Image credit: Getty

    Ronaldo only managed three goals in 13 contests across tournaments this season. In the WC, he has scored a couple of and became the first Portuguese to score in five different WCs. He also admitted in the interview that another Saudi club had offered him an expensive contract in the summer, which he had turned down.

    Image credit: Getty

    Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr would end his European career with the most UEFA Champions League (UCL) goals. He would reportedly earn €200 million per year at the club, while along with the incentives, he would become the highest-paid player in the world. He could play alongside Vincent Aboubakar and David Ospina in the club.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi/1st Test: England pulls off sensation win after 17 years in Pakistan; Ben Stokes captaincy applauded-ayh

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, 1st Test: England pulls off sensational win after 17 years; Stokes' captaincy applauded

    football Arata Izumi lauds Japan Qatar World Cup 2022 success; believes India will play at showpiece tournament in future snt

    Arata Izumi lauds Japan's World Cup 2022 success; believes India will play at showpiece tournament in future

    football AFC Asian Cup 2027: AIFF pulls out from host bidding race; here is why-ayh

    AFC Asian Cup 2027: AIFF pulls out from host bidding race; here's why

    Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic jams with son Agastya (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic jams with son Agastya (WATCH)

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling to return to England after armed burglary at home-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling to return to England after armed burglary at home

    Recent Stories

    MCD Election 2022 exit poll updates BJP AAP Congress who will rule delhi civic body gcw

    MCD Election 2022 Exit poll: AAP projected to score massive win

    football Nora Fatehi reveals what 'Light the Sky' means to her and how 'historic' Qatar World Cup 2022 performance felt snt

    Nora Fatehi reveals what 'Light the Sky' means to her and how 'historic' World Cup 2022 performance felt

    Himachal Election 2022 Exit Poll Updates BJP Congress AAP seats vote share

    Himachal Election 2022 Exit Poll Updates: Will BJP come to power in hill state?

    Gujarat Election 2022 exit poll updates BJP Congress AAP seat shares gcw

    Gujarat Election 2022 Exit poll shows BJP to win big, Congress seat share to decline

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi/1st Test: England pulls off sensation win after 17 years in Pakistan; Ben Stokes captaincy applauded-ayh

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, 1st Test: England pulls off sensational win after 17 years; Stokes' captaincy applauded

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon