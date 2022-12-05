Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to signing for Al Nassr - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United and is hunting for a new club. Meanwhile, he has been offered a lucrative contract by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, which he is reportedly set to accept and sign.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is currently busy with his national side in Qatar to lead the Blazers to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Portugal has entered the pre-quarters. However, from the club's perspective, he is left without one, having parted ways with English giants Manchester United last month following his explosive and controversial interview with football journalist Piers Morgan on TalkTV. As he accused the club of betraying him, both parties departed, with United terminating his contract. In the meantime, Saudi Arabian giant Al Nassr reportedly offered him a lucrative contract, seemingly close to accepting and signing, reports Marca.

Ronaldo had expressed his interest in leaving United this summer but failed to attract any interest in Europe. Meanwhile, he had fitness issues, as he was not a regular starter for the side under head coach Erik ten Hag, leading to a bad relationship with him, which he admitted during the interview. ALSO READ: Revealed: What did Cristiano Ronaldo tell Piers Morgan after leaving Manchester United

Ronaldo only managed three goals in 13 contests across tournaments this season. In the WC, he has scored a couple of and became the first Portuguese to score in five different WCs. He also admitted in the interview that another Saudi club had offered him an expensive contract in the summer, which he had turned down.

