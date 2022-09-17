Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles at training session; has Europa League goal boosted Man United icon's confidence?

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 6:51 PM IST

    Manchester United's legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season during the 2-0 victory over FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his first goal of the season in Manchester United's 2-0 win over FC Sheriff in the Europa League clash on Thursday, will be a relieved man. And photographs from the Red Devils' training session at Carrington Ground showcased a marked difference in the Portuguese talisman's body language as he flashes a beaming smile alongside teammates - Casemiro, Antony and Diogo Dalot.

    Ronaldo had gone seven games without a goal this season before the veteran striker converted a first-half penalty against the Moldovan champions on Thursday. It was the 37-year-old icon's 699th club goal, and fans will hope the Portuguese superstar scores his 700th strike soon. 

    Following this win, defender Lisandro Martinez explained the importance of Ronaldo getting on to the goal-scoring sheet. "We know how big Cristiano Ronaldo's goals are. It's very important that he scored for his confidence and for the team," the Argentine stated. 

    'The Butcher's' words may hold true as the Portuguese talisman's latest Instagram post proves that the striker is enjoying his post-goal training session with his teammates. "Recovery session," wrote Ronaldo in his Instagram post, which sparked a massive reaction from Manchester United fans. Teammates Casemiro and Antony commented on the legendary striker's post.

    It's also important to note that Ronaldo has been reduced to a supporting role this season at Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag prefers to start Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial ahead of him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has only started three games for the Red Devils thus far, and only one of those three came in the Premier League. After scoring his first goal of the season, it is unclear whether his situation at Old Trafford will change.

    Due to the postponement of their match against Leeds United, Manchester United will not be playing in the Premier League this weekend. The Red Devils will most likely return to action on October 2 when they face Manchester City. Ronaldo will fly back to Portugal after being selected for the UEFA Nations League. Will this break from the United squad hamper his momentum, or will the legend carry his confidence to score for his country? Only time will tell.

