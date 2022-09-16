Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Cristiano Ronaldo's low Man United game-time a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos?

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo has had considerably lesser play-time for Manchester United this season. However, is that a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos ahead of the UEFA Nations League and FIFA World Cup?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is genuinely in the twilight phase of his career. His match fitness is inadequate to convince Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag for regular starts in the club's matches. In the ongoing season, Ronaldo has started in just four of the eight games he has played in, besides scoring just a goal, which arrived last night during the UEFA Europa League (UEL) clash away to FC Sherrif through a penalty. With the UEFA Nations League (UNL) and FIFA World Cup upcoming, many wonder if his low game-time is a worry for Portuguese national manager Fernando Santos.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    However, when asked about the same, Santos ascribed, reports Fotmob, "I have absolutely no worries about Ronaldo's lack of playing time for Manchester United. As with any player, I must work out the situation with him. But, I don't think anyone doubts that Ronaldo continues to be of great importance to the national team."

    ALSO READ: UEL 2022-23: 'RONALDO NEEDED THAT GOAL' - ERIK TEN HAG AS MAN UNITED SEES PAST FC SHERRIF

    Image credit: Getty

    Earlier, United boss Erik ten Hag explained that it was a vital goal for Ronaldo against Sheriff to earn his confidence back. "He [Ronaldo] needed that goal. He was close many times, but you always see he wanted that so much. We're happy for him, and the team wanted him to bring that goal. We could expect this when you miss pre-season. He has to work hard and invest in getting the right fitness. He will score more goals. He's close. He will score more when he gets more fitness," he stated.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Portugal squad for UNL: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio; Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Tiago Djalo, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Matheus Nunes, Vitinha, William Carvalho; Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta.

