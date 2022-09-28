Can Barcelona afford to bring Lionel Messi back? Economic VP Eduard Romeu provides key update

Amidst speculations of Lionel Messi's sensational return to Barcelona, the La Liga giant's Vice President Eduard Romeu has provided key insights on whether the deal would be economically viable for the once cash-strapped club.

Legendary striker Lionel Messi's future remains a bone of contention among football enthusiasts as the latest reports suggest the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is unlikely to renew his contract next year and seek a move away from Parc des Princes. Even as speculations of a sensational return to Barcelona gather steam, the La Liga giant's Economic Vice President Eduard Romeu has provided key insights if the Catalan club can afford the Argentine superstar. Also read: Lionel Messi 'won't renew PSG contract' next season; will icon make sensational Barcelona return?

The world of football came to a standstill when Messi left a cash-strapped Barcelona for a free transfer to PSG in the summer of 2021. Even though everything appeared to be in order with his contract extension, a deal that complied with La Liga's financial rules could not be reached. The photos of his tragic farewell, which were captured on camera and broadcast around the world, saw the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner have a teary breakdown.

Messi is now in the second year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions. Although the Argentinian talisman's attention is currently on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, he has options for the future beyond this season, including leaving PSG. However, the 35-year-old has stated that he won't make any decisions until after the showpiece event to be held between November and December. Also read: Revealed: The secret behind Lionel Messi's promising start to second season at PSG

One of the talking points of Messi's possible return to Barcelona has been whether the Catalan club can afford the legendary icon and how economically viable the transfer would be. In an interview with 'El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio', the club's economic vice president Eduard Romeu was asked the same and he left the door open for Messi's 'last dance' at Camp Nou.

"It would be possible financially because if he returned, it would be as a free agent. But it's a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn't correspond to me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable," Romeu said. When asked about Barcelona's current financial situation, Romeu asserted that the current board have 'saved Barca, but the club is not economically healthy yet'. Also read: Unfazed by Barcaleaks, Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Mbappe special

