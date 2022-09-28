Lionel Messi 'won't renew PSG contract' next season; will icon make sensational Barcelona return?

Legendary striker Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to quit Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and play somewhere else next season, as the Argentinian icon won’t be signing a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

35-year-old Messi unexpectedly moved from Barcelona to PSG last year, saying a tearful goodbye to the Camp Nou after spending his whole career there before his free transfer to Paris. However, it appears that Messi's stay at PSG may not last long, as journalist Miquel Blazquez of Beteve reported that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has already decided to reject a new contract with the Parisian club and try a different challenge.

"Leo Messi is clear that he is not going to renew his contract with PSG. The Argentine soccer player will not continue playing in Paris next season, via @beteve #FCBarcelona," wrote Blazquez on Twitter. This will undoubtedly spark rumours that Messi might decide to return to Barcelona, though one can only assume that the Argentinian talisman may have several other offers. Also read: Unfazed by Barcaleaks, Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Mbappe special

Last week, reports stated that Barcelona President Joan Laporta had a phone call with Messi in a bid to mend ties with the veteran striker after his shock exit from the La Liga giants last year. According to the Athletic, Laporta tried to mend fences with Messi and apologised for how the legendary striker left Camp Nou in tears. The PSG icon reportedly told the president that while he is only focused on the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 with Argentina, the possibility of moving on to Barcelona is still open.

Earlier reports also suggested that Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami are also keen on bringing Messi to the United States. While it would be incredibly fantastic to see the Argentina international play in the Premier League before his career is through, one has to acknowledge that it seems highly unlikely at this time. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi sends message of hope after marking 100th win for Argentina

