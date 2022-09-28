Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi sends message of hope after marking 100th win for Argentina

Goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi helped Argentina secure a 3-0 win over Jamaica in their World Cup 2022 warm-up clash in New Jersey on Tuesday. Following the win, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star took to Instagram to send a message of hope to his countrymen.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary striker Lionel Messi marked his 100th international win with twin strikers as Argentina edged closer to Italy's world record unbeaten streak with a 3-0 defeat against Jamaica in a Qatar World Cup 2022 warm-up friendly in New Jersey on Tuesday. With two goals, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star took his international tally to 90 in 164 appearances after coming on at the Red Bull Arena as a second-half substitute. Also read: Lionel Messi fulfills Inter Miami goalkeeper Francisco Ranieri's dream; gets PSG star's autograph tattooed

Image Credit: Getty Images

Messi's goals concluded a convincing victory for the South Americans, who have gone 35 games without losing in a streak that began in 2019. Italy's 37-game unbeaten streak from 2018 to 2012, the current global record, is just two games away.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Messi, who also scored twice in a victory against Honduras in a friendly on Friday in Miami, wowed the crowd with an exhilarating cameo after substituting for Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan in the 56th minute. In the 86th minute, the Argentine talisman scored his first game goal, racing forward and slipping a shot under Andre Blake of Jamaica. The seven-time Ballon D'Or winner then scored a sensational free-kick in the 89th minute, sparking massive jubilation among fans. The two goals from the veteran forward came after Julian Alvarez scored the team's first goal in the 13th minute. Also read: Revealed: The secret behind Lionel Messi's promising start to second season at PSG

Image Credit: Lionel Messi Instagram

Argentina, led by Lionel Scaloni, put on another solid display, with Messi's late double capping it off. The South American team is now one of the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar in November. Following this win, the iconic striker took to Instagram to send a message to fans and also a word of hope ahead of the showpiece event. "We bid farewell to the United States with another triumph and with much hope," the 34-year-old wrote.

Image Credit: Getty Images