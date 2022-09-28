Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi sends message of hope after marking 100th win for Argentina

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    Goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi helped Argentina secure a 3-0 win over Jamaica in their World Cup 2022 warm-up clash in New Jersey on Tuesday. Following the win, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star took to Instagram to send a message of hope to his countrymen.

    Legendary striker Lionel Messi marked his 100th international win with twin strikers as Argentina edged closer to Italy's world record unbeaten streak with a 3-0 defeat against Jamaica in a Qatar World Cup 2022 warm-up friendly in New Jersey on Tuesday. With two goals, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star took his international tally to 90 in 164 appearances after coming on at the Red Bull Arena as a second-half substitute.

    Messi's goals concluded a convincing victory for the South Americans, who have gone 35 games without losing in a streak that began in 2019. Italy's 37-game unbeaten streak from 2018 to 2012, the current global record, is just two games away.

    Messi, who also scored twice in a victory against Honduras in a friendly on Friday in Miami, wowed the crowd with an exhilarating cameo after substituting for Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan in the 56th minute. In the 86th minute, the Argentine talisman scored his first game goal, racing forward and slipping a shot under Andre Blake of Jamaica. The seven-time Ballon D'Or winner then scored a sensational free-kick in the 89th minute, sparking massive jubilation among fans. The two goals from the veteran forward came after Julian Alvarez scored the team's first goal in the 13th minute.

    Argentina, led by Lionel Scaloni, put on another solid display, with Messi's late double capping it off. The South American team is now one of the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar in November. Following this win, the iconic striker took to Instagram to send a message to fans and also a word of hope ahead of the showpiece event. "We bid farewell to the United States with another triumph and with much hope," the 34-year-old wrote.

    Messi's presence at the Red Bull Arena left the crowd in a frenzy. Spectators sprinted onto the pitch on three occasions to get close to the Argentinian superstar. One shirtless fan attempted to get the PSG star to autograph his back before he was bundled to the floor by security staff. These scenes not only prove the veteran striker is a phenomenon worldwide, but also the kind of support Argentina could receive in the upcoming World Cup 2022.

