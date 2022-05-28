Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Everything else is not important to me' - Liverpool's Sadio Mane on Real Madrid transfer links

    First Published May 28, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    Sadio Mane has been linked to a possible move to Real Madrid. However, he has chosen to stay silent on being asked about it as Liverpool prepares to face Madrid in the UCL final.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Liverpool is set to take on Spanish champion Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. While The Reds will eye its seventh title, Los Blancos will aim for its record-extending 14th championship. However, some fans are curious about this tie, involving a Liverpool player linked to its opponent. Striker Sadio Mane is possibly on the transfer radar to Madrid this summer. But, right before that clash, the Senegalese is not pondering over his future. Instead, he is focused on the task at hand, which is to win the UCL with The Reds for the second time.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking ahead of the game, Mane enunciated, "Good question. To be honest, I am very focused on the Champions League, which is the most important thing for me and the Liverpool fans. Everything else is not important to me." He has refused to commit his future to Liverpool beyond the season's final game on Saturday.

    UEFA to not draw teams from Belarus and Ukraine together after Russian invasion

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Besides being linked to Madrid, German champion Bayern Munich is also pushing hard to have Mane at the Allianz Arena next transfer window. It prepares to part ways with its sensational Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who is eyeing a move to Spanish giants Barcelona this summer. Also, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not bothered with Mane's future and recorded, "Wherever Sadio will play next year, he will be a big player."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mane has been dazzling for Liverpool since he signed for the club in 2016-17 from Southampton. Since then, he has netted 120 goals in 268 matches across competitions. He has won six titles with the club, including the UCL in 2018-19 and the English Premier League (EPL) in 2019-20.

