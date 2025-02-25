IPL 2025: Ventakesh Iyer 'definitely ready' to take KKR captaincy duties if offered

Ventakesh Iyer has never captained in domestic cricket, but he is willing to have captaincy experience at Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 25, 2025, 7:11 PM IST

India and Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is "definitely ready" to lead defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year if the captaincy is offered to him.

The defending champions KKR will start their trophy defence in the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at their home arena of Eden Gardens. KKR are yet to appoint their skipper for new season after they released Shreyas Iyer, who will be now captaining Punjab Kings (PBKS) coached by Ricky Ponting. Venkatesh was brought back by KKR for a massive sum of Rs 23.75 crores. He is understood to be a top contender for captaincy alongside Indian veteran Ajinkya Rahane.

Iyer, currently 30, has never led in competitive cricket, but he is willing for a captaincy experience.

"Definitely. Definitely, I am ready. Again, I have always said this: captaincy is just a tag. I believe in leadership. That is a bigger role to play, being a leader," said Iyer as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Iyer said that one does not need the tag of captain to be a leadership in the dressing room, but one needs to "set examples" and be a "good role model", both on and off the field, something he admits he is doing for his state side, Madhya Pradesh.

"I am not the captain of the MP team, but my opinions are respected and I really love to be in an atmosphere where every individual - again, new or experienced, 20 lakhs, 20 crore, whatever - you just need to have the freedom to voice your opinion. Or you just need to have the freedom to give opinions and give suggestions and them to be taken in the right spirit."

"I have always wanted to be that person. And if captaincy comes my way, I would definitely want to do it. There is no ambiguity surrounded to this. I will definitely do it, if it comes my way. There is no reason not to do it," he added.

Iyer made his IPL debut in 2021 and was important in changing their fortunes after four losses in six games, helping them pull seven wins in the next nine games to make it to the finals. In 10 matches, Iyer made 370 runs at an average of 41.11, with a strike rate of over 1328. with four fifties and best score of 67.

Over the years, he has batted at number three and lower and also contributed with the ball. In 51 matches, he has scored 1,326 runs at an average of 31.57, with a strike rate of over 137, with a century and 11 fifties. He also has taken three wickets with his useful pace bowling.

One reason why KKR have not announced the captain for IPL 2025 could be the busy domestic calendar, as during the time of mega auction last year in November, Iyer was among several KKR stars playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where MP lost to Mumbai in the final. After that came the second leg of the Ranji Trophy, with the final on February 26.

Iyer said that he was happy that KKR did not bother the players when a busy domestic season was on.

"It is good that they're giving players their space and letting them focus on domestic cricket. Whenever it comes, we will see about it," he concluded.

