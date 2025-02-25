AUS vs SA, Champions Trophy 2025: How can Australia and South Africa qualify for semifinal after washout?

Australia and South Africa were hoping for a win and officially sealed their spot for the semifinal, but the rain played spoilsport in their Champions Trophy clash in Rawalpindi.

Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:45 PM IST

The Champions Trophy 2025 clash between Australia and South Africa was washed out due to torrential rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, February 25. The match was crucial for both sides as the win would have sealed either of two teams' spot in the semifinal of the marquee event. 

Australia and South Africa players kept waiting as the persistent rain in Rawalpindi did not allow the toss to take place. After a couple of hours, the overs began to lose and there were hopes that rain would stop for a while and allow for a shortened game. However, the downpour continued, eventually forcing the umpires to abandon the match without a toss. This was the first instance where the match did not take place due to rain in the ongoing edition of the tournament. 

Australia and South Africa were hoping for a win and officially sealed their spot for the semifinal. However, the incessant rain meant that both teams shared a one point and leaving their hopes of qualifying for the semifinal dependent on the outcome of their final group stage matches of the tournament. Only India and New Zealand officially qualified for the semifinal after registering two successive wins against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the group stage of the Champions Trophy 2025. 

How can Australia qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal? 

One of the title favourites, Australia had a brilliant start to their Champions Trophy campaign, defeating their long-time rivals England by five wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Australia chased down a record-breaking 352-run target in 47.3 overs, thanks to an unbeaten scintillating knock of 120 off 86 balls by Josh Inglis. Alex Carey (69), Matthew Short (63), Marnus Labuschange (47), and Glenn Maxwell (32*) too contributed to Australia’s run-chase. 

The win against England helped them two points. Australia were looking for a second successive win of their campaign against South Africa, but rain played spoilsport. Thus, Steve Smith earned a total of three points, leaving their semifinal hopes in their final group stage match. 

Australia are currently second in the Group B points table with three points and net run rate (NRR) of +0.475. Australia will have to win against Afghanistan in order to make it to the final 4 of the Champions Trophy 2025. If the Steve Smith-led side loses to Afghanistan in their final group stage, then their fate in the tournament will depend on the results of the match between South Africa and England. The current situation of Australia is that defeating Afghanistan is the only option for them to secure their berth for the semifinal, which will either take place in Dubai or Lahore. 

How can South Africa qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal?

Just like Australia, South Africa also kicked off their campaign on a winning note as they defeated Afghanistan by 107 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi. After posting a total of 315/6, thanks to a century by Ryan Rickelton and fifties by Temba Bavuma, Rassie van dur Dussen, and Aiden Markram, South Africa bundled out Afghanistan for 208. 

With a win in their opening match of the Champions Trophy, Proteas led by Temba Bavuma earned two points. South Africa were aiming for a win against Australia to qualify for the semi-final, but rain played spoilsport. South Africa are currently at top of Group B points table with three points and NRR of +2.140. What’s next for South Africa to qualify for the semifinal? 

South Africa will play their final group stage match against England on March 1 at the National Stadium in Karachi. A win against the Jos Buttler-led side will be enough to qualify for the semifinal. If Proteas loses against England, they will be knocked out of the tournament, considering Australia win against England in their final group stage match. 

If England win the remaining two matches against Afghanistan and South Africa, and Australia lose to Afghanistan, South Africa will be eliminated from the tournament as England and Australia will qualify based on the points. 

