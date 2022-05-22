Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 38 predictions: All eyes on Man City, Liverpool games for title-decider

    First Published May 22, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    The 2021-22 EPL has entered its final matchday. The title race will be decided on Sunday, as all eyes will be on the matches involving Manchester City and Liverpool, while here are the predictions.

    Image credit: Getty

    It is judgement day, as the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 enters its final matchday on Sunday. The Gameweek 38 will end the season, besides determining and drawing curtains on the title race. With ten matches set to be played on Sunday, all the eyes will be on the clashes involving table-topper defending champion Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool. A point separates the two, and it could all change in a matter of loss and win for either side. Meanwhile, the race for top-four is also on between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, besides other European spots for grab. On the same note, we predict the winners of the top matches.

    Image credit: Getty

    Manchester United desperate to thrash Crystal Palace
    Sixth-placed United is eyeing the UEFA Europa League (UEL) berth and would be contained with a finish in the same spot. And, for that to happen, it will have to go past Palace in London. A win keeps it on fifth, while a defeat might drop it to seventh, resulting in the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL).
    Prediction: United wins 2-1 draw

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Thomas Tuchel surprised as Chelsea confirms 3rd spot despite missing N'Golo Kante

    Image credit: Getty

    Arsenal has to topple Everton
    Fifth-placed Arsenal is taking on 16th-placed Everton at the Emirates Stadium. The home advantage should allow the Gunners to see this through. However, the Toffees are unpredictable here, and the hosts need to be careful. A win could take Arsenal to the fourth, while a loss will have to make itself contained with a fifth spot finish.
    Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-1

    Image credit: Getty

    Chelsea least bothered by Watford
    Third-placed Chelsea will be hosting an already-relegated Watford. While The Blues have sealed their third place, there is nothing to lose, as the game could see Chelsea potentially fielding uncommon faces. The result will keep Chelsea at third.
    Prediction: Chelsea wins 3-0

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22: 'A SPECIAL NIGHT IN EVERTON'S HISTORY' - FRANK LAMPARD AFTER SURVIVING RELEGATION BATTLE

    Image credit: Getty

    Leicester City faces Southampton test
    Ninth-placed Leicester will be aiming to finish the season on a high, having missed out on the European berth. It hosts 15th-placed Southampton, as a win could take the Foxes to eighth, while a loss could drop it to tenth.
    Prediction: Leicester wins 2-1

    Image credit: Getty

    Man City looking to rout Aston Villa
    City has to win to seal its fifth EPL title and retain the crown, as it will look to rout 14th-placed Villa at the Etihad Stadium. A draw could also help the Cityzens, while Pep Guardiola will leave no stones unturned to allow his boys to emerge as champions. However, a defeat could hand the title to Liverpool.
    Prediction: City wins 4-1

    ALSO READ: Xhaka tears into Arsenal teammates; football pundits label him 'disgrace'

    Image credit: Getty

    Tottenham Hotspur aiming to dismantle Norwich City
    Fourth-placed Tottenham is also battling for the fourth spot, as it will be travelling to take on an already-relegates Norwich. It needs to win to seal its fourth spot, while a defeat could allow Arsenal to topple it.
    Prediction: Spurs win 4-0

    Image credit: Getty

    West Ham United faces stern test against Brighton and Hove Albion
    Seventh-placed West Ham is already assured of a UECL berth. But it will be eyeing a better league in the UEL. And, for that to happen, it has to outplay tenth-placed Brighton away from home, which will be a monumental task.
    Prediction: 1-1 draw

    ALSO SEE: Present and future! Fans go gaga over Man United star Ronaldo and his son's ripped physique

    Image credit: Getty

    Liverpool favourites against Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Second-placed Liverpool has no choice but to demolish eighth-placed Wolverhampton at Anfield. However, even a win might not be enough as its hopes will depend on City's performance. Nevertheless, it needs to do its part to stand a chance as its record 20th EPL title, while Jurgen Klopp will do everything for his boys.
    Prediction: Liverpool wins 2-0

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai Indians win seals Royal Challengers Bangalore playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai's win seals Bangalore's playoffs berth

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians XI against Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai XI

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore turns blue in support of Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals for playoffs race-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: RCB turns blue in support of Mumbai against Delhi for playoffs race

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction Tips probable Playing XI where to watch and more Delhi last chance at playoffs against Mumbai-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more; Delhi's last chance at playoffs

    Chessable Masters 2022: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen again; fans laud him-ayh

    Chessable Masters 2022: R Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen again; fans laud him

    Recent Stories

    football Will make magic in Paris Kylian Mbappe delighted to stay at PSG Real Madrid fans La Liga furious snt

    'Will make magic in Paris': Mbappe delighted to stay at PSG; Real Madrid fans, La Liga furious

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai Indians win seals Royal Challengers Bangalore playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai's win seals Bangalore's playoffs berth

    7 bikini pics of Kim Kardashian that are ultra bold and sexy drb

    7 bikini pics of Kim Kardashian that are ultra bold and sexy

    Forest dept rescues 2 tiger cubs from irate villagers pelting stones at them - gps

    Forest dept rescues 2 tiger cubs from irate villagers pelting stones at them

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians XI against Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai XI

    Recent Videos

    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon