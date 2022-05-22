EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 38 predictions: All eyes on Man City, Liverpool games for title-decider
The 2021-22 EPL has entered its final matchday. The title race will be decided on Sunday, as all eyes will be on the matches involving Manchester City and Liverpool, while here are the predictions.
Image credit: Getty
It is judgement day, as the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 enters its final matchday on Sunday. The Gameweek 38 will end the season, besides determining and drawing curtains on the title race. With ten matches set to be played on Sunday, all the eyes will be on the clashes involving table-topper defending champion Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool. A point separates the two, and it could all change in a matter of loss and win for either side. Meanwhile, the race for top-four is also on between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, besides other European spots for grab. On the same note, we predict the winners of the top matches.
Image credit: Getty
Manchester United desperate to thrash Crystal Palace
Sixth-placed United is eyeing the UEFA Europa League (UEL) berth and would be contained with a finish in the same spot. And, for that to happen, it will have to go past Palace in London. A win keeps it on fifth, while a defeat might drop it to seventh, resulting in the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL).
Prediction: United wins 2-1 draw
ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Thomas Tuchel surprised as Chelsea confirms 3rd spot despite missing N'Golo Kante
Image credit: Getty
Arsenal has to topple Everton
Fifth-placed Arsenal is taking on 16th-placed Everton at the Emirates Stadium. The home advantage should allow the Gunners to see this through. However, the Toffees are unpredictable here, and the hosts need to be careful. A win could take Arsenal to the fourth, while a loss will have to make itself contained with a fifth spot finish.
Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-1
Image credit: Getty
Chelsea least bothered by Watford
Third-placed Chelsea will be hosting an already-relegated Watford. While The Blues have sealed their third place, there is nothing to lose, as the game could see Chelsea potentially fielding uncommon faces. The result will keep Chelsea at third.
Prediction: Chelsea wins 3-0
ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22: 'A SPECIAL NIGHT IN EVERTON'S HISTORY' - FRANK LAMPARD AFTER SURVIVING RELEGATION BATTLE
Image credit: Getty
Leicester City faces Southampton test
Ninth-placed Leicester will be aiming to finish the season on a high, having missed out on the European berth. It hosts 15th-placed Southampton, as a win could take the Foxes to eighth, while a loss could drop it to tenth.
Prediction: Leicester wins 2-1
Image credit: Getty
Man City looking to rout Aston Villa
City has to win to seal its fifth EPL title and retain the crown, as it will look to rout 14th-placed Villa at the Etihad Stadium. A draw could also help the Cityzens, while Pep Guardiola will leave no stones unturned to allow his boys to emerge as champions. However, a defeat could hand the title to Liverpool.
Prediction: City wins 4-1
ALSO READ: Xhaka tears into Arsenal teammates; football pundits label him 'disgrace'
Image credit: Getty
Tottenham Hotspur aiming to dismantle Norwich City
Fourth-placed Tottenham is also battling for the fourth spot, as it will be travelling to take on an already-relegates Norwich. It needs to win to seal its fourth spot, while a defeat could allow Arsenal to topple it.
Prediction: Spurs win 4-0
Image credit: Getty
West Ham United faces stern test against Brighton and Hove Albion
Seventh-placed West Ham is already assured of a UECL berth. But it will be eyeing a better league in the UEL. And, for that to happen, it has to outplay tenth-placed Brighton away from home, which will be a monumental task.
Prediction: 1-1 draw
ALSO SEE: Present and future! Fans go gaga over Man United star Ronaldo and his son's ripped physique
Image credit: Getty
Liverpool favourites against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Second-placed Liverpool has no choice but to demolish eighth-placed Wolverhampton at Anfield. However, even a win might not be enough as its hopes will depend on City's performance. Nevertheless, it needs to do its part to stand a chance as its record 20th EPL title, while Jurgen Klopp will do everything for his boys.
Prediction: Liverpool wins 2-0