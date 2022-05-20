Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: 'A special night in Everton's history' - Frank Lampard after surviving relegation battle

    On Thursday, Everton edged past Crystal Palace 3-2 in the 2021-22 EPL. Consequently, the Toffees survived the relegation battle, while Frank Lampard rated it as a special night in Everton's history.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: A special night in Everton history - Frank Lampard after surviving relegation battle against Crystal Palace-ayh
    It was a respite for 16th-placed Everton as it defeated 13th-placed Crystal Palace in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22. Played at the Goodison Park in Liverpool on Thursday, the Toffees edged past 3-2, as it has now survived the relegation battle and is assured of playing in the EPL next season. Following the victory and EPL assurance, the Everton fans stormed the venue's pitch to celebrate. In the meantime, Toffees head coach Frank Lampard was ecstatic with the same, as he rated it as a special night in Everton's history, besides also calling it one of the greatest moments in his life and career.

    As for the match, things did not look promising for Everton, as Palace struck first through Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 21st, followed by the second from Jordan Ayew in the 36th, while it was 2-0 for the visitors at the half-time. In the ensuing half, Michael Keane pulled one back for the hosts in the 54th, followed by Richarlison levelling in the 75th before Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the winner ten minutes later to assure Everton's EPL stay. A loss would have put it at a severe relegation risk on Sunday's final matchday of the season.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Everton (@everton)

    ALSO READ: Thomas Tuchel desperate for Todd Boehly's Chelsea takeover to happen; here's why

    After the success, Lampard sounded, "It is one of the greatest moments of my footballing life and career. I have been very fortunate to have amazing times, especially at Chelsea as a player and a coach. But when you feel the feelings and desperation of what relegation brings to the table, it is different."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Everton (@everton)

    "I thought I might cry. I might jump out of my body. Nobody can question the celebrations at the end. It is easy to say, 'but you haven't won anything'. You know what, come and work at this club for a few months and see the difficulties and what it means to people to stay in this league. It is a special night in Everton's history," added Lampard.

