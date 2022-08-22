EPL 2022-23, Man United vs Liverpool: Prediction, team news, head-to-head, odds and more

Manchester United and Liverpool will clash on Monday in the 2022-23 EPL at Old Trafford. The visitors look favourite to win, while here are predictions, team news, head-to-head, odds and more.

The stage is set for a fierce encounter as arch-rival giants Manchester United and Liverpool clash in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23, Matchday 2 game, at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday. While fans need no introduction to this historic rivalry, they would be curious to know who is the favourite to walk out victorious tonight. Given the current situation, The Reds might slightly have the advantage. However, United can never be ruled out, especially regarding high-profile clashes. In the same light, we present the match result prediction, team news, winning odds, and other match details.

Team news

United

As for United, it will be bolstered by the return of French striker Anthony Martial, who suffered a hamstring niggle and missed the opening two matches of the season. In contrast, defender Harry Maguire could be replaced by Raphael Varane, while Tyrell Malacia might get the nod ahead of Luke Shaw. However, a who-scale change is unlikely from the Red Devils' head coach Erik ten Hag, with Fred, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen likely to start in the midfield. In contrast, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo start in forward. Brandon Williams, Facundo Pellistri and Victor Lindelof are likely on the bench. ALSO READ: CASEMIRO BREAKS DOWN DURING REAL MADRID FAREWELL; PEREZ WISHES HIM WELL AT 'LEGENDARY CLUB' MAN UNITED

Liverpool

Considering Liverpool, Roberto Firmino is back and could replace Darwin Nunez, with the latter being suspended. Naby Keita is also back after illness, while Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher remain injured. Joe Gomez could start for The Reds, with skipper Jordan Henderson also expected to return. Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah will headline the forward line-up, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson will dominate in the defence. ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'Man City showed who we are' - Guardiola post thrilling draw to Newcastle United

Possible line-up

MU: De Gea; Dalot, Malacia, Martinez, Varane; Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred; Sancho, Rashford and Ronaldo.

LIV: Alisson; Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk; Elliott, Henderson, Fabinho; Salah, Diaz and Firmino.

Head-to-head and winning odds

Both sides have clashed on 209 instances, with United leading 81-70. As for EPL, the two have met on 178 occasions, with the Red Devils having a 68-60 lead. Regarding the winning odds, they heavily favour the visitors, seemingly around 1.66, compared to 4.75 for the hosts. ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - 'CHELSEA WAS THE BETTER TEAM' - THOMAS TUCHEL DESPITE 0-3 DEFEAT TO LEEDS UNITED

Prediction

Both teams are off to mixed starts to the season. While United has yet to gain its opening point for the season, having suffered two opening losses, Liverpool remains winless, having drawn both matches. Nonetheless, given the current condition of both sides, the latter could have a slight upper hand. However, given the home support, the former might walk away with a 2-2 draw.

