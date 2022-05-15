EPL 2021-22, Matchday 37 predictions: West Ham-Man City clash to potentially decide title race

Matchday 37 of the EPL 2021-22 happens on Sunday. The title race is on as the West Ham United-Manchester City clash will potentially decide it. Here are the predictions for other big matches.

The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) enters its penultimate matchday, as Gameweek 37 will be played on Sunday. The race for the title is still on, as defending champion Manchester City will be up against West Ham United to put a hand on the trophy. Meanwhile, the other teams are also fighting for European spots, intensifying the battle this week. On the same note, we predict the winners of the big games. Will City Hammer West Ham?

Although West Ham is known as the Hammers here, it could be the opposite as it hosts City on Sunday. The Cityzens will be desperate to win, as a victory would virtually seal its title, while a defeat could put it in a tight race with Liverpool. On the other hand, the Hammers are fighting for a UEFA Europa League (UEL) spot, as it will look to rise to the sixth with a win, whereas a defeat will more or less make it contained to the seventh spot.

Prediction: City wins 3-1

Tottenham Hotspur aims to rout Burnley

Fifth-placed Tottenham is in the race for a top-four finish as it hosts a relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday. Although a win would not guarantee Spurs the fourth spot, it could help it rise to the same for the time being, whereas a defeat will somewhat make it contained to the fifth spot.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-0

Leicester City eyes as high as eighth with win over Watford

Tenth-placed Leicester will be without Europe next season. However, it would still aim for an eighth-spot finish as it travels to take on an already-relegated Watford on Sunday. A win tonight could take it to ninth, while a defeat might push it down to 14th.

Prediction: Leicester wins 1-0

Arsenal looks to rout Newcastle United

Fourth-placed Arsenal is battling Tottenham for the fourth spot. As for the same, it travels to take on 14th-placed Newcastle on Monday. The Gunners have no choice but to win against the Magpies, as a win will keep it at fourth, while a defeat might see it slipping to fifth.

Prediction: 2-2 draw

