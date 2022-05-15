Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FA Cup 2022: Jurgen Klopp dedicates Liverpool's title win to a notable body

    First Published May 15, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties to win its eighth FA Cup title. Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated the win to a particular body. Check out who.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It was another triumphant outing for Liverpool as it trounced Chelsea 6-5 on penalties in the final of the 2022 FA Cup. After regulation time and extra time finished goalless at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday evening, Konstantinos Tsimikas's decisive penalty handed The Reds its eighth title of the tournament. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp and his boys' bagged their second title of the season, having won the EFL Cup a couple of months back. Also, it stays in contention for the unique quadruple chance. On the other hand, Klopp had a particular body to thank for this title success.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After the victory, Klopp thanked its neuroscience company for helping out master the art of penalty shootout. "We work together with a company, four guys, their name is neuro 11. They got in contact with us two years ago. I think I was aware of it [then]. One of them is a neuroscientist, and he said, 'we can train penalty shooting' Really. And, I said: 'sounds interesting, come over.' German guy, we met. We worked together, and this trophy is for them like the Carabao Cup was," he said, reports ESPN.

    ALSO READ: Is Liverpool's Salah the 'best in the world'? Real Madrid boss Ancelotti delivers verdict

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool squandered an early chance of a penalty win, as Sadio Mané missed it to square things off during the shootout. However, Klopp took responsibility for the same and noted, "Sadio's penalty was maybe more, for sure at least 50 per cent, my responsibility. We have to let the boys do what they think they do, but with him, I said, 'he knows exactly the goalie, so do it the other way around.' Like very often in my life, I realised it was better to shut up. But, we still made it."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool is in a tight race for the English Premier League (EPL) title against defending champion Manchester City. Although the latter seems to be the favourite right now, Kloppe reckoned, "Let's see what happens. If they lose against West Ham, then I will start thinking. If they don't, we will judge that we will go from there."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Harbhajan Singh pays homage as fans recall infamous Monkeygate scandal-ayh

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Harbhajan Singh pays homage as fans recall infamous Monkeygate scandal

    Rest In Peace RIP Andrew Symonds: Tributes pour in from cricket fraternity-ayh

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Tributes pour in from cricket fraternity

    IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH snt

    IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas books first finals berth Alexander Zverev; lauds 'historically rich' Rome event snt

    Italian Open 2022: Tsitsipas books first finals berth; lauds 'historically rich' Rome event

    Happy Birthday to the legend that is Dane van Nieker-ayh

    The legend that is Dane van Niekerk

    Recent Stories

    When will Yash start shooting 'KGF Chapter 3'? Here's what the producer has to say RBA

    When will Yash start shooting 'KGF Chapter 3'? Here's what the producer has to say

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Harbhajan Singh pays homage as fans recall infamous Monkeygate scandal-ayh

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Harbhajan Singh pays homage as fans recall infamous Monkeygate scandal

    Video Disha Patani latest Instagram reel will make you 'Sunday' bright RBA

    Video: Disha Patani's latest Instagram reel will make you 'Sunday' bright

    Sri Lanka crisis: Story of the great Chinese betrayal

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Story of the great Chinese betrayal

    Rest In Peace RIP Andrew Symonds: From Monkeygate to alcohol abuse - 4 controversies surrounding him-ayh

    RIP Andrew Symonds: From Monkeygate to alcohol abuse - 4 controversies surrounding him

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon