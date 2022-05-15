FA Cup 2022: Jurgen Klopp dedicates Liverpool's title win to a notable body

Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties to win its eighth FA Cup title. Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated the win to a particular body. Check out who.

It was another triumphant outing for Liverpool as it trounced Chelsea 6-5 on penalties in the final of the 2022 FA Cup. After regulation time and extra time finished goalless at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday evening, Konstantinos Tsimikas's decisive penalty handed The Reds its eighth title of the tournament. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp and his boys' bagged their second title of the season, having won the EFL Cup a couple of months back. Also, it stays in contention for the unique quadruple chance. On the other hand, Klopp had a particular body to thank for this title success.

After the victory, Klopp thanked its neuroscience company for helping out master the art of penalty shootout. "We work together with a company, four guys, their name is neuro 11. They got in contact with us two years ago. I think I was aware of it [then]. One of them is a neuroscientist, and he said, 'we can train penalty shooting' Really. And, I said: 'sounds interesting, come over.' German guy, we met. We worked together, and this trophy is for them like the Carabao Cup was," he said, reports ESPN. ALSO READ: Is Liverpool's Salah the 'best in the world'? Real Madrid boss Ancelotti delivers verdict

Liverpool squandered an early chance of a penalty win, as Sadio Mané missed it to square things off during the shootout. However, Klopp took responsibility for the same and noted, "Sadio's penalty was maybe more, for sure at least 50 per cent, my responsibility. We have to let the boys do what they think they do, but with him, I said, 'he knows exactly the goalie, so do it the other way around.' Like very often in my life, I realised it was better to shut up. But, we still made it."

