FA Cup 2022: Thomas Tuchel rues Chelsea's inconsistency following title loss to Liverpool

Chelsea lost the 2022 FA Cup final to Liverpool, as it finishes this season trophyless. Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel repented to his side's inconsistency.

Image credit: Getty

Things did not go as per Chelsea's plans as it lost the FA Cup 2022 final to Liverpool. Played at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, it all ended goalless after the regulation time and extra time. Mason Mount's decisive penalty miss led to its demise as things were decided in the penalty shootout. While The Blues missed out on its ninth title, The Reds won its eighth. Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was frustrated by his side's inconsistency compared to Liverpool. Also, he was worried that the prevailing sanction placed on the club following Russian owner Roman Abramovich's ban after Russia's attack on Ukraine had sent the club into turmoil.

After the loss, Tuchel said, "They [Liverpool and Manchester City] are very, very, very consistent, and we are in the opposite situation, given the sanctions. Players are leaving. We can produce peak performances, and we have the mentality in the club to shape the players' mentality to have these peak performances. But, over the last years, Man City and Liverpool proved that you have to deliver that on a level of consistency that we don't have, and we struggled with it." ALSO READ: FA CUP 2022 - JURGEN KLOPP DEDICATES LIVERPOOL'S TITLE WIN TO A NOTABLE BODY

"We proved four times this season that we can produce peak performances to compete with them at this kind of level. It showed in all results that we deserved, and they could've gone in our way and could've gone in their way. We produced these peak performances against them. [We] have everything it takes to win trophies. We proved it. We have the Club World Cup and European Super Cup. I don't feel sorry that this was the beginning of the season and winter," added Tuchel.

