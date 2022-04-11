Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Matchday 32 review: Manchester United, Arsenal stunned; City-Liverpool settle for draw

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    Matchday 32 of the EPL 2021-22 happened over the weekend. A couple of matches saw unfavourable results, while the headliner match drew a satisfactory outcome as we review the matchday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 completed its Matchday 32 commitments on Sunday night. All the top teams were in action, as there were mixed results throughout. While some were shocking, the headliner match turned out to be highly competitive and generated a satisfactory outcome. Here, we review the gameweek.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Brighton and Hove Albion upsets Arsenal
    On Saturday, fifth-placed Arsenal was toppled by 11th-placed Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in another shocker. It was a 1-2 defeat, with Leandro Trossard (28) and Enock Mwepu (66) doing the job for the Seagulls, while the Hammers saw the sole strike from Martin Ødegaard (89). However, Arsenal is still being backed for a top-four finish.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Chelsea dismantles Southampton
    To avenge the upsetting 1-4 defeat to 13th-placed Brentford last week, Chelsea decided to make up for it this week against 14th-placed Southampton, away from home, on Saturday. The Blues hammered six past the Saints, thanks to strikes from Marcos Alonso (8), Mason Mount (16 & 54), Timo Werner (21 & 49) and Kai Havertz (31), as it faintly remains in the title race.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur blazes past Aston Villa
    Fourth-placed Tottenham showed great determination in having a top-four finish, as it blazed past 12th-placed Villa on Saturday away from home. Strikes from Heung-Min Son (3, 66 & 71) and Dejan Kulusevski (50) were enough to get the job done. However, the Spurs need to be consistent here.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    West Ham United appaled by Brentford
    In another upset, Brentford surprised sixth-placed West Ham on Sunday at home 0-2. Bryan Mbeumo (48) and Ivan Toney (64) happened to be the scorers, as West Ham needs to be consistent enough to stand a chance for a top-four finish.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Leicester City edges past Crystal Palace
    Ninth-placed Leicester managed to stay put at home on Sunday as it edged past tenth-placed Palace 2-1. Ademola Lookman (39) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (45) were the ones to do the job. However, can the Foxes be consistent enough to secure a European spot?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester City settles for a well-deserved draw with Liverpool
    The headliner match lived up to its expectation, as table-topper defending champion City settled for a 2-2 draw to second-placed Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. While Kevin De Bruyne (5) and Gabriel Jesus (36) did the job for the Citizens, Diogo Jota (13) and Sadio Mané (46) did the same for The Reds. The race for the title is still on between the two, and the upcoming matchdays will be interesting.

