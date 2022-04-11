Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Believes he is God': Ex-Liverpool star attacks Ronaldo after Everton phone incident

    Cristiano Ronaldo apologised after he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand following Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Everton.

    football
    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique launched a scathing attack on legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo after Saturday's phone smashing incident involving the Manchester United star and a young Everton fan.

    The 37-year-old has been accused of assaulting 14-year-old Jake Harding by the Everton supporter's mother, with Merseyside Police releasing a statement after Ronaldo appeared to slap a phone to the ground as he walked down the tunnel following United's 0-1 loss against Everton at Goodison Park. The FA is looking into the incident, while the Portugal international apologised in a statement on Instagram.

    Also read: Police investigate Ronaldo's phone smashing incident after United's loss to Everton

    Ronaldo also offered to take the affected fan to a game at Old Trafford to make up for the incident. However, Jose Enrique has his own views over the episode and on a man he faced more than once during his own Premier League stint.

    "I always said it. Don't like him. He believes [he] is god and can do whatever he wants," the Spaniard wrote in an Instagram story over the top of a viral video of the incident.

    Enrique emphasised that his attitude towards the Portuguese striker was based on his personality rather than ability though.

    "That doesn't take that [he has] been one of the best players in the history of football, but as a person [I] don't like him," the former Liverpool defender added.

    While Enrique never faced Ronaldo's United in a Liverpool shirt, he did so twice during his spell at Newcastle. The Red Devils emerged victorious on both occasions, clinching a 6-0 win at Old Trafford in 2008, which saw Ronaldo score a hat-trick, and a 2-1 win at St James' Park the following year.

    "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram after United's defeat. 

    "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship," he added.

    The defeat left the Red Devils seventh in the Premier League and with a stronger prospect of missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League, as they are six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

    The Ralf Rangnick side has won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions. The Red Devils will face Norwich City next Saturday and visit Premier League title contenders Liverpool three days later.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
