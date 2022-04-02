EPL 2021-22, Matchday 31 predictions: Man United-Leicester to light things up

The EPL 2021-22 is back after a two-week international break. Matchday 31 will take place from Saturday, as we present the preview and predict the outcome of the top matches.

After a two-week international break, the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) is back in action. The matches are to be played between Saturday-Monday, as the race for the top spot and the top four continues to intensify. In the same light, we present the matchday preview and predictions involving the top sides.

Liverpool looks to rout Watford

Second-placed Liverpool hosts relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday. Judging by the form and positioning, it should be an easy ride for The Reds. A win takes it to the top momentarily, while a loss keeps it at second.

Prediction: Liverpool wins 3-0

Manchester City aims to dismantle Burnley

Defending champion and table topper Manchester City will be up against relegation-threatened Burnley away from home on Saturday. Least to say, it will be another rout from the Cityzens unless the Clarets come up with a miracle. A win keeps City on top, while a loss might push it to the second.

Prediction: City wins 2-0

Chelsea should have it east against Brentford

Third-placed Chelsea has been turbulent of late. However, on Saturday, it will be involved in a simple clash against Brentford at Stamford Bridge. It should be easy for The Blues, as the result will not affect its positioning. However, a loss might severely dent its chances for the title.

Prediction: Chelsea wins 2-0

Manchester United might be up for a challenge against Leicester City

Fifth-placed United has been heavily inconsistent of late. On Saturday, it hosts tenth-placed Leicester. Judging by the form, the Red Devils should walk away with a win. However, being a top side, the Foxes can spring up a surprise at any point. A win for United could take it to fifth, while a loss might drop it to seventh. On the other hand, a win for Leicester might take it to ninth, while a defeat could see it dropping to 13th.

Prediction: United wins 2-1 or draws 2-2

West Ham United eyes Everton decimation

Seventh-placed West Ham has sunk in the table recently. However, as it hosts 17th-placed Everton on Sunday, it should be comfortable for it. The Hammers desperately need the win to stay in European contention, as a victory could see it rise to fifth, while a defeat might see it dropping to eighth.

Prediction: West Ham wins 2-1

Tottenham Hotspur might face a tricky task against Newscastle United

Fifth-placed Tottenham is rising the ranks slowly. As it hosts 14th-placed Newcastle United on Sunday, it should go the former's way. However, with the latter rising the ranks as well of late, it wouldn't be easy for the Spurs. A could take Tottenham to fourth, while a loss might drop it to seventh.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-1

