Vendors recount losses after Lionel Messi’s chaotic Kolkata event, where angry fans damaged equipment and left food unsold.

The aftermath of Lionel Messi’s chaotic event at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata has left vendors reeling from heavy losses and destruction. A day after the Argentine star’s brief appearance, the stadium bore visible scars of fan anger and frustration.

Torn banners dangled from the galleries, broken chairs were scattered across the stands, and the goalpost net lay ripped. On the field, sound boxes wrapped in plastic sat damaged among piles of debris—concrete slabs, bricks, shoes, slippers, iron rods, and other discarded items. Gates leading to the pitch were broken, while ramps to the spectator boxes were littered with half‑eaten food, overturned tables, and unsold packets priced at Rs 250 and Rs 300.

Vendors described the mayhem in detail. Biswajit Haldar of Southern Electrical and Sounds, who supplied audio equipment, estimated damages worth Rs 35–40 lakh. Of the 48 sound boxes provided, only 10 were salvaged. Amplifiers, cables, processors, microphones, and other gear were destroyed. “We have worked across India, but this was the first time we faced such an incident, that too in our home city,” Haldar said.

His employee, Prasenjit Saha, recalled pleading with fans to stop damaging the equipment. “They were very angry. People jumped on the sound boxes, threw bricks, and smashed amplifiers on the ground,” he said. Saha added that police did not intervene despite requests for help. “We saw fans pour water into the boxes. At one point, nearly 2,000–3,000 people were on the ground after Messi left. I have never seen such scenes in my life,” he said.

Food and beverage vendors also faced losses. Riaz Memon, a contractor from Gujarat, said his firm had secured a Rs 30 lakh deal. Out of 500 water bottle packets, 350 remained unsold, while 200 of 300 cold drink packages were taken back. “One‑litre bottles we sell for Rs 100 were resold inside for Rs 250,” he said. Most drinks and food were discarded, leaving mountains of waste across the venue.

The chaos followed Messi’s departure, when frustrated fans stormed the ground. Vendors lamented that despite being inside the stadium, many could not see the star properly, fueling anger among the crowd.

With chief organiser Satadru Dutta arrested and placed in 14‑day police custody by the Bidhannagar Commissionerate, vendors now worry about compensation. “It’s our bread and butter,” one said, reflecting fears over recovering losses from the shattered event.