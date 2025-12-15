Image Credit : Getty

The most shocking moment came when John Cena tapped out to Gunther. For 21 years, Cena had never submitted, embodying the “never give up” persona since 2005. Breaking that streak in his retirement bout stunned the arena, with boos directed at Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during the tribute.

Triple H defended the decision as “best for business,” but backlash online suggests otherwise. Many see it as poor booking that undermined Cena’s legacy. The creative team now faces a warning sign, as fan outrage could snowball into larger business consequences. Cena himself has yet to comment, leaving the controversy unresolved.