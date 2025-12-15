WWE SNME Fallout: 3 Big Storylines Fans Can’t Stop Debating After A Chaotic Night
Saturday Night’s Main Event left fans buzzing. Three burning questions now dominate WWE’s future direction.
Cody Rhodes And Drew McIntyre: Rivalry Or Reset?
Drew McIntyre stormed into Cody Rhodes’ clash with Oba Femi, causing a disqualification. Instead of Femi gaining an upset, Cody and Oba joined forces to punish McIntyre with a Cutter and Chokeslam. This twist complicates the feud. McIntyre has already faced Rhodes twice in championship bouts, at Wrestlepalooza and last month’s SNME, and lost both. No other superstar has been booked in consecutive title matches against Rhodes. The question now is whether WWE will risk another showdown at the Royal Rumble or introduce a fresh challenger to break the cycle.
Vince McMahon And The Rock: Why The Silence?
Fans expected fireworks with Vince McMahon and The Rock rumored to appear, especially on John Cena’s farewell night. Neither showed. WWE even included McMahon in a tribute video, raising eyebrows given ongoing legal troubles. If his presence is risky, why feature him at all? The Rock’s absence was equally baffling. He drove Cena’s heel turn but vanished after Elimination Chamber. A short video message before SNME only deepened confusion. The lack of payoff leaves storylines involving Cena, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes hanging, frustrating fans who anticipated closure.
John Cena’s Tap Out: Legacy Questioned
The most shocking moment came when John Cena tapped out to Gunther. For 21 years, Cena had never submitted, embodying the “never give up” persona since 2005. Breaking that streak in his retirement bout stunned the arena, with boos directed at Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during the tribute.
Triple H defended the decision as “best for business,” but backlash online suggests otherwise. Many see it as poor booking that undermined Cena’s legacy. The creative team now faces a warning sign, as fan outrage could snowball into larger business consequences. Cena himself has yet to comment, leaving the controversy unresolved.
