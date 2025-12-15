upGrad Mumba Masters dominated Ganges Grandmasters 17-4 on the GCL opening day. Defending champions Triveni Continental Kings secured a 9-7 win over Alpine SG Pipers, and Hikaru Nakamura's Fyers American Gambits beat PBG Alaskan Knights 8-5.

With four wins across the six boards, upGrad Mumba Masters delivered a dominant performance in front of the "home" crowd, overpowering Ganges Grandmasters 17-4 in a one-sided encounter on the opening day of the Global Chess League (GCL).

Earlier, at Mumbai's Royal Opera House, reigning champions Triveni Continental Kings set about their title defence with a 9-7 win over Alpine SG Pipers.

Later, Hikaru Nakamura's Fyers American Gambits defeated World Champion Gukesh D-led PBG Alaskan Knights 8-5, as per a release from GCL.

Triveni Continental Kings vs Alpine SG Pipers

Season 3 opening contest between Triveni Continental Kings and Alpine SG Pipers kicked off with the icon clash between Alireza Firouzja and Fabiano Caruana. Chasing the extra point with an aggressive Sicilian Dragon as Black, Caruana took risks that Firouzja punished with composure, sacrificing material to seize control before converting decisively in the endgame. Earlier, Pipers had struck first as Nino Batsiashvili defeated Alexandra Kosteniuk with Black, using a strong central grip and time advantage to claim a four-point win. Kings responded through Wei Yi, who outplayed Anish Giri with White in a sharp Vienna Game to put the champions ahead. The all-Indian duel between Vidit Gujrathi and R Praggnanandhaa ended in a balanced draw, as did the women's marquee clash between Zhu Jiner and World Rapid No.1 Hou Yifan, and the prodigy encounter between Marc'Andria Maurizzi and Leon Mendonca.

Firouzja's win proved decisive, earning him Player of the Match as the Kings sealed a narrow 9-7 victory. Speaking post his team's victory, Firouzja said, "I feel happy that we won. Wei Yi also deserves this (MOTM award). I'll share it when I go back. I remember we had a very good run last year, and we have to defend (the title) now. Our opponents (Pipers) were one of the strongest teams; they have so many great players. To get this win was important."

Mumba Masters vs Ganges Grandmasters

In the second tie, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave overcame Viswanathan Anand on the icon board, after Bardiya Daneshvar had earlier capitalised on a costly error by Raunak Sadhwani to give upGrad Mumba Masters an 8-0 lead with Black. Despite Polina Shuvalova handing Ganges Grandmasters their lone win against Koneru Humpy, the Masters' depth told, with Harika Dronavalli and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov closing out a comprehensive rout. Wesley So was named Player of the Match on his GCL debut.

Fyers American Gambits vs PBG Alaskan Knights

The day's final tie saw PBG Alaskan Knights and Fyers American Gambits play out a tense, board-by-board thriller, headlined by the icon clash between Gukesh and Hikaru. Gukesh built sustained pressure in a deeply tactical battle, but Nakamura held firm for a draw. With Teodora Injac securing a key win and several tight draws across all the other boards, the tie came down to Leinier Dominguez versus Richard Rapport, where Rapport held his nerve to seal an 8-5 victory for the Gambits. Injac took home the Player of the Match award.

Matchday 2 Fixtures

Action continues on Matchday 2 as Fyers American Gambits face upGrad Mumba Masters, Alpine SG Pipers take on Ganges Grandmasters, and PBG Alaskan Knights meet defending champions Triveni Continental Kings. (ANI)