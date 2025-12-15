Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL playoff streak ends after 10 years. Patrick Mahomes exits with torn ACL as dynasty questions loom.

In what could mark the end of an NFL dynasty, the Kansas City Chiefs will miss the playoffs after 10 consecutive post-season appearances following a 16-13 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs, who last failed to reach the playoffs in 2014, fell to 6-8 with the home defeat, their third loss in a row and fifth in six games.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, left the game in the final minutes with what the team said was a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Mahomes, helped to the locker room and unable to make a last bid to save the Chiefs' campaign, posted a comment on social media after the game about how much he was hurting.

"Don't know why this had to happen. And not going to lie (it) hurts," Mahomes posted on X. "But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again."

Instead of looking forward to a run at a fourth career Super Bowl victory, Mahomes is looking at surgery options, according to the club.

"An MRI has confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in today's game," the Chiefs posted on X. "Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options."

The Chiefs' loss -- together with victories by the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars -- ensured they miss out on the playoffs after an epic run.

"The guys are down," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "They busted their butt to win the game and I wouldn't expect anything less. So, you know, it's not a great feeling."

The Chiefs have played in five of the past six Super Bowls, winning the 2020, 2023 and 2024 editions of the championship spectacle while losing in 2021 to Tampa Bay and earlier this year to Philadelphia.

Mahomes, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player whose directed the Chiefs in their dynasty years, was knocked out of the game with 1:53 remaining but vowed a fightback to full health.

"Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers," Mahomes posted on X, adding, "I Will be back stronger than ever" with a clock emoji.

Backup Gardner Minshew entered at the finish and threw a final interception to seal Kansas City's fate.

- 'Got to do better' -

The Chiefs had already been eliminated from AFC West division title contention and were chasing a wildcard playoff spot until the latest defeat left them too far behind their rivals to make up the difference in the final weeks of the campaign.

"All in all, we came up short on both sides of the ball and special teams," Reid said. "We had a few mistakes and that ends up costing you against a good football team. I appreciate the effort of the guys and stepping up, playing hard and aggressive."

Reid noted the Chiefs have been battling injuries all season.

"Some positions were backup guys to backup guys, and they battled their tail off, so that's appreciated," Reid said. “With that, we've got to do better, you know, get opportunities in the red zone. For field position, you have got to take advantage of that.”

© Agence France-Presse