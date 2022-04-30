EPL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola hails Kevin De Bruyne as best midfielder in the world

Kevin De Bruyne has played a significant role in Manchester City’s success of late. Meanwhile, club manager Pep Guardiola has dubbed him the best midfielder globally.

For the past decade, defending English champion Manchester City has been a dominant force in English football. Meanwhile, Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has also played a considerable role in the club’s success in recent times. On the same note, club head coach Pep Guardiola has dubbed the Belgian as the best midfielder globally.

De Bruyne joined City in 2015 and has since played 302 matches, scoring 82 goals. In three instances, he has won ten titles with the club, including the English Premier League (EPL). He has also been adjudged the Manchester City player of the season three times and won the club's Goal of the Season award once, besides winning numerous other accolades.

Speaking ahead of City’s game EPL game against Leeds United, Guardiola praised De Bruyne by saying, “He’s so important. He is the best in the world in this kind of running and transition. He can run and break the space for the opponent. It’s devastating. He is really, really good. Everyone knows it – this isn’t the first season he’s played in the Premier League.”

With City still in a tight race to retain the EPL crown, with five matches remaining, Guardiola reckoned, "Sometimes it looks like just the managers know what we are playing for. The players know better than me what they are playing for because they have run for 11 months to arrive in the Finals and try to win the Premier League."

