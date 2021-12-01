  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 preview: Manchester United vs Arsenal headliner clash set to become mouth-watering

    First Published Dec 1, 2021, 2:34 PM IST
    The English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 witnesses Gameweek 14 action, which got underway from Tuesday night. The big games will be played on Wednesday and Thursday night as we present the preview.

    Things continue to progress in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL), while the title race intensifies too, as the season enters Gameweek 14. The big games are all set to be played on Wednesday and Thursday, as we present the preview involving the top sides here. Manchester United vs Arsenal clash will be the ultimate headliner.

    Leicester City looks to get back to winning ways against Southampton
    Tenth-placed Leicester has not had a decent season so far. Nevertheless, it would look to improvise hereon as it travels to take on 16th-place Southampton on Wednesday. A win would be necessary for the Foxes to take it to the sixth spot, while a loss could drop it to the 15th.

     

    Chelsea looks to rout Watford
    Table-topper Chelsea faced tough competition from Manchester United in its previous game to settle for a 1-1 draw. Nevertheless, it would look to get back to winning ways as it travels to take on 17th-placed Watford on Wednesday. A win would allow it to stay on the top, while a loss could see it coming down to third.

    Liverpool to face Everton in the Merseyside derby
    The Merseyside derby will be played on Wednesday as third-placed Liverpool travels to take on neighbouring rivals Everton at Goodison Park. Both the teams would aim for nothing more than a win, while it would be intriguing for the travelling Reds supporters to see their former manager Rafa Benitez manage their rival. Nevertheless, a win for Liverpool could see it rising to the top while a loss would make it stay at third.

     

    Manchester City aims to rout Aston Villa
    Defending champion City is having a decent season and would look to continue dominating and winning as it travels to face off against 13th-placed Villa on Wednesday. A win will be crucial for the Cityzens to stay in the title race, possibly climbing to the top, while a loss could push it down to the third.

    Tottenham Hotspur faces tricky task against Brentford
    Newly promoted, Brentford has done a decent job so far, placed 11th. It would be hosting seventh-placed Tottenham on Thursday, as Antonio Conte and his men would aim to start a new dominant winning run in the tournament. A win would be vital for the Spurs here to help it rise to the sixth, while a loss could mean dropping to the 13th.

     

    United determined to upset Arsenal
    Eighth-placed United has done relatively better under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, who would be in charge of this game. At the same time, its new interim manager Ralf Ragnick awaits his visa clearance in Russia. Thus, with Thursday's game at Old Trafford being Carrick's final game as the side's caretaker, the Red Devils will be eager to finish on top. On the other hand, the Gunners would be aiming to continue to fine comeback. A win for United could mean rising to sixth place, while a loss to drop it to 14th. As for Arsenal, a success possibly takes it to the fourth spot, while a loss might push it down to sixth.

