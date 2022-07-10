Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Is Manchester United under pressure from sponsors to retain him?

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be on his way out of Manchester United. However, the club sponsors are pressurising the Red Devils to retain him for the upcoming season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be done and dusted with English giants Manchester United after a season of his highly-anticipated return to the club. With the Red Devils failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this upcoming season, triggered by the lack of sufficient activity in the ongoing transfer market, Ronaldo has reportedly submitted a transfer request. As the club is now forced to listen to offers for the Portuguese, while his agent Jorge Mendes is looking for potential suitors, the sponsors of United are probably putting pressure on the club to retain Ronnie.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As per The Mirror, United might not be willing to force a move away from Old Trafford for Ronaldo. Some of the sponsors have supposedly helped the club finance £500,000 per week wages following his return to the club. Also, with Ronaldo attracting massive commercial reach, the sponsors would want more than just a season commitment from the Portuguese.

    ALSO READ: Has Lionel Messi threatened to leave PSG if club signs Cristiano Ronaldo?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While Ronaldo desires to compete in the UCL till he calls it a day, many UCL-playing clubs have shown interest in him. United's English rival Chelsea has demonstrated a genuine interest in the Portuguese. In contrast, the club's new owner Todd Boehly has already talked with Mendes about bringing Ronnie to Stamford Bridge. Head coach Thomas Tuchel is also seemingly open to having him in the London-based club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the other hand, French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been long fond of Ronaldo. However, a move for the Portuguese to the French capital seems unlikely after the club recently secured mega retention in the form of French striker Kylian Mbappe for a record wage of £1 million per week and £100 million for three years. Also, PSG's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is not keen on having Ronnie at the club.

     

    ALSO READ: 'Poster boy' Ronaldo features in Man United's new home kit; fans rate iconic collar comeback

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Elsewhere, German champion Bayern Munich is also pondering having Ronaldo at Allianz Stadium, with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski eager to move away from the club. Although United remains adamant about not selling him, it might be tempted to do otherwise upon receiving a suitable offer. Also, with the Portuguese leaving, Red Devils' new manager Erik ten Hag would be able to re-build the side based on long-term objectives, rather than a short-term Ronnie experience.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH VIDEO: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, making social media wonder-ayh

    WATCH: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters, making social media wonder

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India emphatic series win against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India's emphatic series win

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series

    Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina stuns Ons Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title; Twitter acclaims-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina stuns Ons Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title; Twitter acclaims

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India

    Recent Stories

    Is Alia Bhatt jealous of Deepika Padukone? Here's what netizens think; read comments RBA

    Is Alia Bhatt jealous of Deepika Padukone? Here's what netizens think; read comments

    Eid al Adha 2022 7 effective natural ways to detox after Bakrid feast gcw

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: 7 effective, natural ways to detox your body

    Ma Kali's blessings always with India, says PM Modi amid Kaali poster row

    Ma Kali's blessings always with India, says PM Modi amid poster row

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Vince McMahon to meet John Cena for a possible match - Reports-ayh

    WWE: Vince McMahon to meet John Cena for a possible match - Reports

    Webb telescope first images to be made public on July 12 know when and where to check them gcw

    Webb Telescope’s 'first' images to be made public on July 12; Know when and where to check them

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon