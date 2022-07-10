Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Is Manchester United under pressure from sponsors to retain him?

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be on his way out of Manchester United. However, the club sponsors are pressurising the Red Devils to retain him for the upcoming season.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be done and dusted with English giants Manchester United after a season of his highly-anticipated return to the club. With the Red Devils failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this upcoming season, triggered by the lack of sufficient activity in the ongoing transfer market, Ronaldo has reportedly submitted a transfer request. As the club is now forced to listen to offers for the Portuguese, while his agent Jorge Mendes is looking for potential suitors, the sponsors of United are probably putting pressure on the club to retain Ronnie.

As per The Mirror, United might not be willing to force a move away from Old Trafford for Ronaldo. Some of the sponsors have supposedly helped the club finance £500,000 per week wages following his return to the club. Also, with Ronaldo attracting massive commercial reach, the sponsors would want more than just a season commitment from the Portuguese. ALSO READ: Has Lionel Messi threatened to leave PSG if club signs Cristiano Ronaldo?

While Ronaldo desires to compete in the UCL till he calls it a day, many UCL-playing clubs have shown interest in him. United's English rival Chelsea has demonstrated a genuine interest in the Portuguese. In contrast, the club's new owner Todd Boehly has already talked with Mendes about bringing Ronnie to Stamford Bridge. Head coach Thomas Tuchel is also seemingly open to having him in the London-based club.

On the other hand, French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been long fond of Ronaldo. However, a move for the Portuguese to the French capital seems unlikely after the club recently secured mega retention in the form of French striker Kylian Mbappe for a record wage of £1 million per week and £100 million for three years. Also, PSG's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is not keen on having Ronnie at the club. ALSO READ: 'Poster boy' Ronaldo features in Man United's new home kit; fans rate iconic collar comeback

