'Poster boy' Ronaldo features in Man United's new home kit; fans rate iconic collar comeback

Manchester United have revealed their new home kit for the 2022/23 season and pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo have been included in the launch.

Manchester United have released their home kit for the 2022-2023 campaign and used legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo as one of their poster boys despite uncertainty surrounding the Portuguese superstar's future at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old talisman was pictured wearing in United's new red and white collared shirt as the Red Devils displayed their new kit to the club faithful.

According to reports, a unique advertisement featuring Ronaldo is being held in reserve until United has clarity on his future after the iconic striker informed the management about his move to leave the club this summer.

United released their new strip for the 2022-2023 season on their website on Friday, and the shirt features the club's traditional red and white colours and draws reference to the strip the Red Devils wore in the 1990s.

The shirt has a vintage look thanks to the new white-collar, angled emblem, and vertical stitching. At the same time, United's sponsors and partners will be visible on the club's front, sleeve, and third kit.

Even if there is uncertainty around Ronaldo's future at the Manchester-based club, the veteran striker has been spotted donning the new uniform. The particular advertisement the Red Devils shot in the days leading up to Friday's shirt reveal, which centres on the Portugal international, has not yet been made public.

According to The Athletic, Ronaldo was supposedly shot alongside David Beckham and Eric Cantona in a unique piece aimed to utilise the club's three historic No. 7s to announce the 2022–2023 uniform.

However, they have delayed the film because the Portugal international informed the Red Devils that he intended to quit the team this summer to join a group that qualifies for the Champions League.

Here's a look at what Manchester United supporters had to say about the new home kit:

Ronaldo was scheduled to report back for pre-season practise on Monday, but United has granted him compassionate leave due to a family matter. So far, the player has missed four days of practice and declined to travel to Bangkok with the club on Friday's pre-season tour.

United spokesperson confirmed, "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled to depart for our pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday. He has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue. Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and is not for sale."

Given that he received the club's permission to stay in Lisbon with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children, Ronaldo is reportedly upset by claims that he has skipped training. Nevertheless, the Portugues superstar told United he wanted to leave, and his agent Jorge Mendes met with several teams. His persistent absence is sure to fuel rumours about his future.

Two of the European powerhouses reportedly interested in signing Ronaldo this summer are Chelsea and Napoli. But neither team will be able to match his 500,000 pounds weekly salary.

In addition, the 37-year-old striker's departure will be opposed by new manager Erik ten Hag, who wants to strengthen the team in preparation for the 2022–2023 season. Tyrell Malacia, a 14 million-pound deal from Feyenoord, became the Dutchman's first signing as manager earlier this week. Frenkie de Jong, a midfielder for Barcelona, is also the subject of a deal that Ten Hag is currently discussing. But it seems as though the process is stagnating.