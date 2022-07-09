Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Lionel Messi threatened to leave PSG if club signs Cristiano Ronaldo?

    First Published Jul 9, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is subjected to a move away from Manchester United. While PSG was seemingly interested in him, Lionel Messi reportedly threatened to quit the club.

    Image credit: Getty

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has sought a move away from English giants Manchester United following a torrid last season. It would play the UEFA Europa League (UEL) this season after finishing sixth in the English Premier League (EPL) last season. Also, its slow-paced activity in the ongoing transfer market has not convinced Ronnie enough to stay at Old Trafford. While he has a lot of potential suitors, French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is one of them. However, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi might not like having Ronaldo in the French capital.

    Image credit: Getty

    Per reports, PSG has not actively approached Ronaldo or his agent Jorge Mendes with a potential offer. It is presumed that Messi might have a role to play in it, while he threatened to quit the club if Ronaldo was hired, reports El Nacional. While fans would love to see the two GOATs play alongside each other, the Argentine is supposedly not in favour of it.

    ALSO READ: 'Poster boy' Ronaldo features in Man United's new home kit; fans rate iconic collar comeback

    Image credit: Getty

    As of now, it is being reported that United's English rivals Chelsea and German champion Bayern Munich are the frontrunners to sign Ronaldo. Also, Ronaldo moving to any club would significantly raise the club's status in all aspects. However, a move to PSG cannot entirely be ruled out, while the club must try to convince Messi about the same, as losing the Argentine is not a decision it would welcome.

