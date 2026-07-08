Team India had a forgettable outing in the third T20I of the five-match series against England, as they were completely outplayed by the hosts, resulting in a humiliating 125-run defeat at Trent Bridge in Southampton on Tuesday, July 7.

Chasing a mammoth 202-run target, the Men in Blue collapsed spectacularly for just 76 runs in 11.4 overs, succumbing to the heaviest defeat in their history of T20I cricket. For the first time in the shortest format at the international level, Team India lost by a margin of 100 or more runs, as England produced a dominant all-round performance to take a 2-0 series lead.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key reasons behind Team India’s defeat to England at Trent Bridge.