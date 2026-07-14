Despite a quarterfinal exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, Norway's national football team received a hero's welcome in Oslo. Over 100,000 fans gathered to celebrate the team's historic performance, which ended in a 2-1 defeat to England.

Over 100,000 Fans Welcome Norway's World Cup Heroes

More than 100,000 fans gathered in the Norwegian capital on Monday (local time) to welcome home the national football team following its historic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, despite the side's quarterfinal exit, according to Reuters.

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Norway's dream run ended with a 2-1 extra-time defeat to England on Saturday (local time), falling short of a place in the semifinals. However, the team's performance sparked nationwide celebrations as supporters turned out in huge numbers to honour the players.

A Royal Reception and City-Wide Parade

The squad arrived in Oslo to a traditional water cannon salute before beginning a victory parade through the city. According to Reuters, Large crowds assembled near the Royal Palace and along Karl Johans gate, Oslo's main thoroughfare, to greet the team.

The players also met King Harald during a reception at the Royal Palace before appearing on the palace steps to acknowledge the cheering supporters.

The celebrations concluded with the players joining fans in a traditional "Viking row" chant, led by Crown Prince Haakon on the drums, while the Royal Guard stood at attention behind the squad.

Haaland's Early Exit and Unique Souvenir

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, however, did not take part in the final stage of the celebrations after leaving the event early. As a result, he missed joining his teammates on the palace steps for the closing ceremony, according to Reuters.

Earlier, Haaland returned to Norway, sharing a light-hearted post on social media with a unique souvenir. Sharing a picture of himself, Haaland wrote on X, "It followed me home," referring to the item he carried after Norway's exit from the tournament.

The Norwegian forward, one of the biggest names in world football, was part of the national side's historic run to the World Cup quarterfinals. However, Norway's campaign came to an end at the last-eight stage.

Norway's quarterfinal finish marked one of the country's best-ever performances at the FIFA World Cup, drawing widespread praise and a rousing reception from supporters upon the team's return home.