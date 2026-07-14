Following Norway's historic quarterfinal exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, striker Erling Haaland shared a light-hearted social media post featuring a raccoon, which he humorously claimed 'followed me home', drawing widespread fan attention.

Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland shared a light-hearted post on social media after returning home following Norway's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, which ended in the quarterfinals.

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Posting a photograph on X, Haaland was seen carrying what appeared to be a raccoon as he disembarked from a plane. Captioning the image, he wrote, "It followed me home." The post quickly drew attention from fans, who reacted to the unusual companion and Haaland's humorous caption. It followed me home 🦝🤣 pic.twitter.com/IwMhgv0CAb — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 13, 2026 The Norwegian forward, one of the biggest names in world football, was part of the national side's historic run to the World Cup quarterfinals. However, Norway's campaign came to an end at the last-eight stage.

Quarter-final Heartbreak against England

Norway's memorable World Cup run came to an end as England secured a 2-1 win to advance to the semi-finals, where they will face defending champions Argentina, who defeated Switzerland 3-1.

Norway had made a bright start in Miami, taking the lead through Andreas Schjelderup after an impressive opening spell in which Haaland also tested England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. However, Jude Bellingham equalised in first-half stoppage time before scoring the winner in extra time after goalkeeper Orjan Nyland failed to hold Morgan Rogers' effort, allowing the ball to fall into Bellingham's path. England held on for a 2-1 victory, ending Norway's best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign. The quarter-final appearance marked a historic achievement for Norway, which reached the last eight for the first time in World Cup history after returning to the tournament for the first time since 1998.

Haaland's Stellar Campaign

Despite the elimination, Haaland enjoyed a stellar campaign. The striker scored in every group-stage match as well as in the Round of 32 and Round of 16, finishing as Norway's top scorer with seven goals to his name.

Haaland Reflects on 'Life-Changing' Experience

After Norway's World Cup exit, Haaland reflected on the experience as a life-changing moment, saying the tournament has changed him as a person. He expressed pride in representing his country on the biggest stage, highlighting the team's strong performances, the unity among Norwegians, and the joy and positivity generated throughout their historic campaign.

"These things are surreal; I think this has changed me as a person. I think my profile has grown a bit, let's put it that way, and... It's hard to even process it all right now when I look back at the games, but it's incredibly special to be part of an event like this - something I used to watch from the sidelines, and now I'm living it first-hand," Haaland said, as per the FIFA website. "I feel immense pride, and I'm genuinely moved when I think about how well we performed, the sense of unity back in Norway, and the positivity and joy we've felt both there and here," he added. (ANI)