Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Nitin Gadkari congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their historic 270-run Test victory over England, becoming the first-ever women's side to win a Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Sports Minister Congratulates Team on Historic Win

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team after they scripted history by becoming the first-ever women's side to win a Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Taking to X, Mandaviya praised the team's commanding 270-run victory over England, describing it as a landmark achievement for Indian cricket. He also lauded the team's performance, saying the historic victory reflected the growing stature of women's cricket in India and would inspire aspiring cricketers across the country.

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"History at Lord's! Congratulations to our Women's Cricket Team on becoming the first-ever women's team to win a Test match at the iconic venue. A commanding 270-run victory over England makes this achievement even more special," the Sports Minister wrote. History at Lord’s! Congratulations to our Women’s Cricket Team on becoming the first-ever women’s team to win a Test match at the iconic venue. A commanding 270-run victory over England makes this achievement even more special. pic.twitter.com/ClP3BZXTO4 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 13, 2026

Nitin Gadkari Applauds 'Landmark Achievement'

Earlier, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also congratulated the Indian Women's Cricket Team on their historic Test victory over England at Lord's, describing it as a landmark achievement that reflects the team's resilience, determination and excellence. He said the triumph would inspire future generations and herald a new era for Indian women's cricket.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women's Cricket Team on their historic Test victory against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Winning the first-ever women's international Test at this legendary venue is a landmark achievement, reflecting resilience, determination, and excellence. May this remarkable triumph inspire generations and usher in a new era of glory for Indian women's cricket," Gadkari wrote in an X post.

Match Highlights: A Dominant Victory

India Women created history with a dominant 270-run victory over England in the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's, maintaining their unbeaten record in Women's Tests on English soil and improving their record to seven wins, three draws and one defeat in their last 11 Tests.

Yastika Bhatia starred with a landmark century, the first by a woman at Lord's, while Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma made vital contributions with the bat. Debutant Kranti Gaud claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and Deepti picked up four wickets in the second as England, chasing 457, were bowled out for 186, bringing a disappointing end to the international careers of Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont. (ANI)