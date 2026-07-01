Sanju Samson's lean run continued with a 1-run dismissal against England after scores of 5 and 0 in Ireland. The failure sparked calls on social media for Team India to hand 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his long-awaited international debut.

Team India opener Sanju Samson was dismissed cheaply in the first T20I of the five-match series against England at the Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street, Durham, on Wednesday, July 1.

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Opting to bat first after skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss, Team India didn’t have an ideal start to their innings, as they lost opener Samson and Ishan Kishan for 1 and 0, respectively, leaving the Men in Blue reeling at 6/2 after two overs. Thereafter, Abhishek Sharma joined Shreyas at the crease to carry on the visitors’ innings.

The duo revived India’s innings after two early wickets, sharing an 82-run partnership for the third wicket before Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 59 at 88/3, providing a much-needed platform for the middle order to capitalize on during the remainder of the innings.

Also Read: India vs England 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bat

Samson’s Poor Form Under Spotlight

Sanju Samson was picked in both India squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England, given his heroic performances in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he played three crucial knocks to help the Men in Blue successfully defend the title on home soil, defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in March this year.

However, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter hasn’t delivered his best on the ongoing UK tour. In the T20I series against Ireland, Samson registered scores of 5 and 0, failing to live up to the expectations of a player who hogged the spotlight with heroics during the marquee event on home soil.

His poor run of form continued in the first T20I against England, where he was dismissed for just 1, after being caught by Tom Banton off Saqib Mahmood’s delivery in the second over of India’s batting, a dismissal that further drew scrutiny over his poor form, despite getting consistent chances to cement his place in the T20I setup.

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The scores of 5, 0, and 1 in the first three outings of the ongoing UK tour have significantly increased the pressure on the team management to look past the struggling opener and hand a much-awaited international debut to young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi was included in both the India squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England, but had to wait to make his much-anticipated debut in the Indian jersey.

‘Time for a Change’: Netizens Rally Behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sanju Samson’s dismal performance in the T20I series against Ireland and the first T20I against England has sparked a wave of intense debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts increasingly clamoring for a tactical shake-up at the top of the order.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned Sanju Samson's continued run in the playing XI after another low score, with many urging the team management to hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his long-awaited international debut.

Many felt that Samson had been given enough opportunities and backed the 15-year-old batting sensation as a better option at the top of the order, while others suggested giving Samson only a couple more matches before considering a change if his poor form persists, highlighting the growing demand among fans to test India's next-generation talent as the series progresses.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking season in the IPL 2026 led him to be selected for India A’s ODI Tri-Nation series involving Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, before he was fast-tracked into the senior national side for the current UK tour, a testimony to his rapid rise and the selectors' confidence in his ability to perform on the international stage.

It remains to be seen whether Sooryavanshi gets an opportunity to don the Indian jersey in the ongoing T20I leg of the white-ball series against England.

Also Read: ENG vs IND, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Plays Down External Chatter on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Debut (WATCH)