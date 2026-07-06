Rohit Sharma has returned to the nets, showing good form ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, which begins on July 14. The squad for the series has also been announced, with Virat Kohli's participation subject to fitness.

India's star opener Rohit Sharma is back in the nets ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, which begins on July 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The veteran batter looked in good touch during the session, playing a range of elegant strokes, including straight drives and cover drives with ease. India is currently playing a five-match T20I series against England.

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Rohit Sharma's Career and Recent Form

Rohit enters the ODI series on the back of scores of 16, 48, and 79 in the previous series against Afghanistan last month. The "Hitman" is India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with 11,720 runs from 285 matches at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 92.97, including 33 centuries and 62 fifties. His unbeaten 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014 remains the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

India's ODI Squad vs England

Alongside Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli has also been named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series, though his participation is subject to fitness clearance. India's ODI squad vs England: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar. (* - subject to fitness).