AB de Villiers praises Virat Kohli as the 'heartbeat' of RCB, backing the team to defend their IPL title in 2026. He notes last season's success was a team effort, easing the burden on Kohli, and expects a great season from him.

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player AB de Villiers hailed Virat Kohli as the "heartbeat" of the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, while backing RCB to defend the title they clinched last season. Virat Kohli, who has spent all his 18 IPL seasons at RCB and is preparing for the 19th edition of the cash-rich league with the Bengaluru-based franchise, tasted IPL glory for the first time last season as RCB clinched their maiden trophy. Kohli, the key face of RCB, is also the league's highest run-getter with 8,661 runs in 267 matches.

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Kohli Remains the 'Heartbeat' of RCB

Speaking on JioStar, AB de Villiers said Virat Kohli remains the key figure at RCB, thanks to his consistency, leadership, and the energy he brings to the squad. He highlighted Kohli's influence in inspiring younger players and noted that, unlike previous seasons, the team's success last year came from a collective effort rather than reliance on a few individuals. "Virat definitely is still the heartbeat of the franchise. Not only through his performances and the consistency he has achieved with the bat over the years, but also through his presence and the energy he brings to the squad. The way he conducts himself on and off the field, always fighting for the team, stands out," he said.

"He brings that energy and makes the youngsters believe that they can ultimately go on and win the trophy, which RCB did last year. What I liked about last season, yes, he was one of the main run-scorers in the team, as openers usually are, but there were other players who stepped in. In the past, RCB were often guilty of relying on just two, three or four players performing consistently. This time, I felt the entire team chipped in," de Villiers added.

Collective Effort Key to Victory

In the IPL 2025 final, RCB defeated Punjab Kings, also chasing their maiden IPL title, by six runs. Virat Kohli was the top scorer for RCB, with 43 runs in the first innings. However, AB de Villiers said Virat Kohli wasn't alone in the final, as players like Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, and Romario Shepherd also contributed quick runs, while Krunal Pandya delivered with the ball to help secure victory. He emphasised that the team's success came from collective contributions throughout the season, easing the burden on Kohli, and added that with a similar, well-balanced squad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in a strong position to challenge for the title again.

"The final is a great example, with Virat scoring 43 runs off 35 balls. But it was actually Patidar, Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd who scored at a high strike rate and helped the team post 190-plus, ultimately winning the game. Krunal Pandya also chipped in with the ball. That's my point, players contributing like that throughout the season, and the bowling attack stepping up. Virat can feel that, he can sense that he is not the only one carrying the load anymore. He has a squad of fighters around him, all gunning to win the trophy," the former Proteas cricketer said.

'They Can Go All the Way Again'

"I think they are in a really good place. It's a similar squad, they didn't have to change much, and they have good reason to believe they can go all the way again this coming season," AB de Villiers said.

Kohli Will Be 'Most Definitely Ready'

AB de Villiers expressed full confidence in Virat Kohli's preparation for IPL 2026, praising his work ethic and saying he will be fully ready despite the break. Notably, Kohli, who only plays ODIs for India, having retired from Tests and T20Is, last featured in a match during the India vs New Zealand ODI series back in January this year, where he scored 124 runs. "First of all, he has the best work ethic I have ever seen in my life. So, he will not come into the tournament undercooked. If he doesn't play well, it will purely be down to form or maybe a technical error. I am expecting a great season from him. I can only imagine how hyped he must be after getting quite a bit of rest. Virat will most definitely be ready, there is no doubt about it, and RCB can actually go back-to-back," de Villiers said. (ANI)