Virat Kohli has landed in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026, boosting RCB’s title defence. The defending champions open their campaign at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, with Kohli central to their plans.

With less than 10 days left for the start of IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have received a major boost as Virat Kohli returned to the city. The 37‑year‑old batter arrived on March 18, ahead of the franchise’s title defence, after last featuring in the subcontinent during the ODI series against New Zealand in January.

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Videos circulating on social media showed Kohli arriving at Bengaluru airport under tight security. Dressed in a blue sweatshirt, black trackpants and a cap, the veteran cricketer was accompanied by airport authorities and security personnel. RCB teased his return with a cryptic post, writing, “You don’t have to see him… to know he’s coming! Check the calendar. There will be signs…”

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Kohli’s presence is crucial for RCB, especially after his retirement from T20I and Test cricket. He continues to play ODIs but remains the backbone of the franchise. In IPL 2025, he was instrumental in ending RCB’s 17‑year wait for the trophy, scoring 657 runs at a strike rate of 144.71 and an average of 54.75.

RCB’s Upcoming Fixtures And Squad Depth

The defending champions will open their campaign on March 28 at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will then host Chennai Super Kings on April 5 before travelling to face Rajasthan Royals on April 10 and Mumbai Indians on April 12.

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RCB’s squad for IPL 2026 features Rajat Patidar as captain, alongside Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma and Jordan Cox in the batting department. All‑round options include Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer and others. The bowling attack is led by Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara and Yash Dayal.