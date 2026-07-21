The Durand Cup 2026 is kicking off with the massive Kolkata Derby. There's a huge demand for tickets for the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match, so physical tickets are a must.

Durand Cup 2026: The Durand Cup authorities have announced that ticket sales for the Kolkata Derby will begin on July 21. For context, India's iconic football tournament, the Durand Cup, is all set to start on July 25 and will run till August 23. This year, the matches will be held across five cities: Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Guwahati, and Shillong. In Kolkata, the games will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan and the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, with the final scheduled at Yuba Bharati.

Kolkata Derby tickets go on sale from July 21

The tournament's very first match is the Kolkata Derby. This high-voltage game will take place on Saturday, July 25, at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, with kick-off at 5 PM. Historically, the two teams have won the title a combined 33 times, with Mohun Bagan winning 17 and East Bengal 16. With the opening match being this epic clash, the demand for tickets is massive. Therefore, having a physical ticket is mandatory.

Online ticket sales will start on Tuesday, July 21, at 11 AM. Fans of both teams can buy their tickets from the BookMyShow app and website.

Offline ticket sales and the redemption of online tickets will start on July 22 and continue until July 24. The counters will be open daily from 11 AM to 6 PM. Fans can buy tickets offline or redeem their online ones at the Mohun Bagan club ticket counter and the East Bengal club ticket counter.

It's worth noting that for all other group and knockout matches in Kolkata, M-tickets (mobile tickets) will be used via the BookMyShow app and website. This is to ensure a smooth, paperless entry for fans. However, the Derby match is an exception to this rule.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal's Match Schedule