Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy has launched its first Gulf centre in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, partnering with JSC Sports. The academy will train over 50 youngsters, strengthening DC's global network and promoting grassroots cricket in the region.

Delhi Capitals Expands to Saudi Arabia

Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy has strengthened its international footprint with the launch of its first academy in the Gulf through a new centre in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The expansion marks another step forward in Delhi Capitals' growing global academy network and its vision to make cricket more inclusive around the world, according to a press release from the franchise.

The Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy will operate in partnership with JSC Sports, the first international cricket academy in Jeddah. The academy currently trains more than 50 boys and girls between the ages of five and 17 across four development categories with a vision of providing young cricketers with long-term development opportunities.

Structured Coaching and Player Development

The partnership will see the implementation of Delhi Capitals' structured coaching curriculum, technical framework and player development philosophy at the Jeddah centre. Players will have access to ICC-certified coaches, high-performance training facilities, specialised coaching tools, performance monitoring, exchange programmes, camps and wider opportunities across the Delhi Capitals Academy ecosystem, enabling them to train within a globally connected development structure while preparing to compete at international standards.

Supporting Cricket Growth in Saudi Arabia

The expansion also comes at a time when cricket continues to gather momentum across Saudi Arabia. Supported by the country's Vision 2030, investment into sport has accelerated significantly in recent years, creating new opportunities for cricket to grow alongside other emerging disciplines. The partnership aims to contribute to that growth by strengthening grassroots development and creating clearer pathways for aspiring cricketers across the region.

Leadership on the New Partnership

Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "The launch of our first academy in the Middle East is another important step in the long-term vision of the Delhi Capitals Academy. Our objective has always been to build a globally connected cricket development ecosystem where young players, irrespective of geography, have access to opportunities. Saudi Arabia is a growing sporting nation, and we are delighted to partner with JSC Sports, who share our commitment to developing the game at the grassroots globally."

As the first international cricket academy in Jeddah, JSC Sports has played an important role in developing the local cricket ecosystem, with around 10 of its trainees going on to represent Saudi Arabia across various national age-group categories. The academy's girls' team were crowned champions at the Saudi National Games 2024, while its association with the Saudi Cricket Federation has included hosting the selection trials for the Saudi Men's National Team.

Jazim Haris, Head of Operations, JSC Sports, said, "Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in sport under Vision 2030, and we're seeing more young people take up cricket than ever before. We saw a real opportunity to give aspiring cricketers in Jeddah access to professional coaching and a clear development pathway. Partnering with Delhi Capitals helps us do exactly that. As the first international cricket academy in Jeddah, we're excited to bring global coaching standards to young players here and create opportunities."

A Growing Global Academy Network

With the addition of Jeddah, Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy now operates 13 centres across 5 countries, comprising seven academies in India and six international academies across the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and Saudi Arabia. The growing network continues to create opportunities for the exchange of coaching expertise, player development programmes and global exposure while strengthening Delhi Capitals' footprint across key cricketing markets. (ANI)