The Super Cricket League 60 (SCL60), a hybrid cricket league uniting amateur players and legends, has been announced. It aims to bridge the gap between grassroots and pro cricket via a mentorship program and reality show called The Gurukul.

The Super Cricket League 60 (SCL60), the world's first hybrid cricket league that brings aspiring amateur cricketers and cricket legends together on a single competitive platform, announced its first edition on Tuesday.

The inaugural edition will feature cricket legends who will mentor, inspire, and compete alongside emerging talent in a first-of-its-kind league format, according to a press release.

Introducing The Gurukul and its First Guru

Designed to bridge the gap between grassroots cricket and the professional game, SCL60 follows a structured pathway that begins with nationwide talent identification and culminates in players sharing the field with some of the biggest names in the sport. Unlike conventional leagues, SCL60's hybrid format combines aspiring cricketers and cricket legends within the same team environment, creating an ecosystem where mentorship and competition go hand in hand.

As part of the launch, SCL60 also announced cricket legend Robin Menon as the first Guru for The Gurukul, the league's flagship cricket reality show and talent development platform. Inspired by India's Guru-Shishya tradition, The Gurukul has been designed to identify, mentor, and accelerate the next generation of cricketing talent. A highly respected coach with decades of experience, Menon has played an instrumental role in shaping the careers of several Indian cricketers, including S. Sreesanth, JP Yadav, and Tinu Yohannan. Widely recognised for his mentorship-led coaching approach, his philosophy closely aligns with the vision behind The Gurukul, while creating a direct pathway into professional cricket.

Nationwide Selection Process

The response to the inaugural season has been overwhelming. Through nationwide open trials in 23 cities and boot camps conducted in 4 cities, SCL60 received more than 5 lakh registrations from aspiring cricketers across the country. Following an extensive selection process, 180 players have been shortlisted for the next stage of the league's journey, comprising 108 male and 72 female cricketers between the ages of 16 and 36 years.

These selected players will now enter The Gurukul's residential mentorship programme, where they will train under the guidance of four expert Gurus while interacting closely with the league's panel of cricket legends. The programme has been designed to evaluate not only technical ability but also temperament, discipline, character and coachability before players progress to the inaugural SCL60 Player Auction.

Speaking about his association with The Gurukul, Robin Menon said, "The Guru-Shishya relationship is built on trust, discipline, and continuous learning. The Gurukul creates an environment where those values can thrive. What has impressed me most is the quality of talent coming through the programme. The opportunity to work closely with these players and prepare them for the next stage of their cricketing journey is something I am genuinely looking forward to."

League Structure and Vision

The league will feature six men's franchises and five women's franchises, with each squad comprising a unique blend of cricket legends and emerging amateur talent identified through SCL60's nationwide scouting programme. Following The Gurukul, franchises will assemble their squads at the inaugural SCL60 Player Auction ahead of the league's debut season.

Speaking on the announcement, Naresh Pillai, Director, Sportons Media, said, "India has extraordinary cricketing talent in every corner of the country, but access to structured opportunities remains one of the biggest challenges for aspiring players. SCL60 has been created to change that. We are building an ecosystem where talent is identified, mentored, and ultimately allowed to compete alongside cricket legends. Our vision extends beyond launching a cricket league; we are creating a transparent and merit-driven pathway that empowers the next generation of Indian cricketers. Our ambition is to build one of the most accessible talent pathways in world cricket. We want SCL60 to become a platform where ability, commitment, and performance determine opportunity, regardless of geography or background."

Upcoming Announcements

Over the coming weeks, SCL60 will announce its panel of expert Gurus, franchise identities, player auction details, broadcast partners, and additional league announcements as preparations continue for its inaugural season. (ANI)