    Zanskar, Drass to Nubra: 5 NEW districts of Ladakh; must visit places for Nature lovers

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the formation of five new districts in Ladakh: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang. These districts, each unique in natural beauty and cultural heritage, are renowned tourist destinations. From adventure sports in Zanskar to the ancient Silk Road of Nubra, these areas offer a blend of history, nature, and adventure

    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 2:28 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

    Ladakh

    In a significant development for the Ladakh region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the creation of five new districts: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang. Each of these districts is a gem in the crown of Ladakh, known for their unique natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. These areas are not only pivotal for their strategic location but also serve as key tourism destinations, drawing adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike

    Zanskar: The Adventure Hub

    Zanskar, once a tehsil in Ladakh's Kargil district, is famed for its stunning water bodies and verdant landscapes. A paradise for adventure seekers, the region offers trekking, paragliding, and water rafting. Zanskar is also home to ancient monasteries like Zongla and Zongkhul. The Zanskar Valley's average elevation of around 6,000 meters attracts mountaineers and thrill-seekers from all over

    Drass: The Freezing Gateway

    Drass, dubbed the 'Gateway to Ladakh,' ranks as the second coldest inhabited place on Earth. Located near Kargil, this region is celebrated for its icy climate and breathtaking scenery. Positioned on NH 1, between Zoji La Pass and Kargil, Drass is a key stopover for travelers journeying to the heart of Ladakh

    Sham Valley: The Apricot Haven

    Sham Valley, or the 'Valley of Apricots,' is a serene region in Ladakh's western frontier. Set against the backdrop of the majestic Himalayas, this valley is famous for its stunning tourist spots, rich cultural traditions, and peaceful hamlets. Sham Valley is a perfect retreat for those seeking tranquility and a taste of adventure

    Nubra Valley: The Silk Route Gem

    Nubra Valley, a crucial part of the ancient Silk Road, is known as the 'Valley of Flowers.' This valley links Eastern Tibet to Turkistan via the Karakoram Pass. Nubra is renowned for its ancient monasteries, hot sulfur springs, high-altitude sand dunes, and Bactrian camels. It also serves as the gateway to the strategic Siachen Glacier

    Changthang: The Biodiversity Marvel

    Changthang, a newly established district, is celebrated for its rich biodiversity. Previously part of Leh, this area is home to Tso Moriri, the world’s highest lake, and Korzok Village, the planet’s highest inhabited settlement. Changthang is a sanctuary for rare species like the snow leopard, kiang (wild ass), and the black-necked crane, making it a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts

