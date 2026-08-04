A viral screenshot claims WhatsApp is banning children under 13. Here's the real story behind the age limit, what Meta's policy actually says, and whether users need to worry about losing their accounts.

For the last few days, a screenshot has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp and Facebook. The screenshot has a 'warning' that says kids under 13 can no longer use WhatsApp and their accounts will be deleted. This message has obviously caused a lot of panic among parents and school-going children.

So, what's the actual story?

Yes, WhatsApp did announce a new age-related update for 2026. But it's not a 'ban' like the viral message claims. In fact, it's the opposite – the company has opened the door for kids under 13 to use WhatsApp, but with some very strict conditions.

What did the company officially say?

On March 12, 2026, Meta-owned WhatsApp said in a blog post that it's rolling out 'parent-managed accounts' globally. Until now, the minimum age to use WhatsApp was 13. This rule has now been relaxed.

Here are the 4 big conditions of the new rule:

Complete parental control: The child's parents or guardians will set up the account. They will get to decide who their child can chat with and which groups they can be a part of. 6-digit security PIN: The parental control settings will be locked with a 6-digit PIN that only the parents will know. This means the child cannot change the settings on their own. Limited features: For safety, kids' accounts will not have features like Meta AI, Channels, Status, location sharing, View Once photos/videos, and ads. They can only send messages and make voice or video calls. Privacy is still key: WhatsApp has made it clear that all messages will remain end-to-end encrypted. This means even parents cannot read their child's chats. They can only control who their child is talking to.

So what about Europe?

The situation there is a bit different. Because of the GDPR data privacy law, the minimum age for WhatsApp in the European Union has been 16 since 2018. Kids between 13 and 15 need written permission from their parents. In India and most of Asia, the rule was 13 and above.

Why did this fake screenshot spread so fast?

There could be two reasons. First, the Karnataka government recently proposed a ban on social media for kids under 16. That news probably got mixed up with WhatsApp's new feature. Second, many people simply misunderstood the term 'parental control' and thought it meant a 'ban'. According to child safety experts, giving parents 'parental oversight' is a much better step than a complete ban. This way, kids are not cut off from the digital world, but their safety is also ensured.

So, to be clear, the viral claim is completely fake. WhatsApp is not banning anyone. Kids under 13 can now use the app, but under their parents' supervision. For everyone over 13, the rules are exactly the same as before.