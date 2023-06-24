Yoga to No Smoking: 5 tips to make eye-sight much better

It is a must that you take good care of your vision. Work From Home culture has only amplified eye problems and concerns of people globally. Many easy tips and tricks in mundane life can actually help you take care of your eyesight. Here are 5 super incredible hacks to make your eyesight better.

In today’s digital era, screens have become inseparable from our daily lives. However, excessive screen time can strain our eyes and dangerously harm our vision. Prolonged use of laptops, smartphones, and other electronic devices may contribute to weakened eyesight and various eye-related problems. Fortunately, there are steps you can amplify and preserve good vision. Incorporating specific yoga exercises that promote eye health and adopting a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients are just a few holistic approaches to support and enhance your eyesight. Here are the five ways to improve eyesight.

1. Yoga: Experience the rejuvenating power of yoga asanas designed to nourish your eyes. Embrace the practice of palming, blinking exercises, eye rotations, up-down movements, and Bhramari Pranayama to promote relaxation in your eye muscles, boost blood circulation to the eyes, and enhance your overall eye health.

2. No smoking: Smoking poses significant risks to eye health. The habit increases the chances of developing eye diseases and can damage the optic nerve, leading to vision problems. Quitting smoking or avoiding exposure to second-hand smoke can benefit your eye health.

3. Balanced Diet: Maintain a healthy and balanced diet that includes nutrient-rich foods. Dark, leafy greens such as spinach and kale are excellent sources of vitamins and minerals that promote eye health. You can also incorporate foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish, to provide essential nutrients that support optimal eye function.

4. Wear Sunglasses: Protect your eyes from the harmful effects of UV rays by wearing sunglasses that offer 99 or 100 per cent UVA and UVB protection. Prolonged exposure to UV rays can increase the risk of cataracts and other sun-related eye conditions. Opt for sunglasses that provide adequate protection to safeguard your eyes.

5. Enough Sleep: Prioritise getting enough quality sleep each night, aiming for 7-8 hours. A good night’s sleep allows your eyes to rest and rejuvenate, reducing eye strain and fatigue. Rested eyes function better and are less prone to discomfort and vision issues.