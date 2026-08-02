Feeling Tired All the Time? These 5 Signs Could Point to Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease often develops silently. Learn the 5 warning signs you should never ignore, understand the early symptoms, and discover why timely diagnosis and lifestyle changes are essential for better liver health.
15
Image Credit : Getty
Feeling full too soon?
If you feel full after eating just a little bit of food, it could be a sign of fatty liver. You should see a doctor if this happens regularly.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Pain on the right side of the stomach
Pay attention if you feel pain in the upper right side of your stomach. This is another symptom of fatty liver. If the pain is constant, it's best to consult a doctor.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Stomach bloating
Everyone gets digestive issues, but don't ignore constant bloating. It might not just be gas; it could be a symptom of fatty liver.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Feeling nauseous
Feeling like you need to vomit, but you never actually do? Frequent nausea is a possible sign of fatty liver. You need to be careful if you notice this symptom often.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Feeling tired
If you feel tired all the time, along with stomach problems, it could be another sign of fatty liver. Don't just brush it off as normal tiredness.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos