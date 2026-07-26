A viral video shows a woman kneading dough with bare feet in a dirty room next to a toilet, with rats roaming freely. Viewers are horrified and demanding action.

A disturbing video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after allegedly showing a woman kneading dough with her bare feet inside a filthy room located adjacent to a toilet, raising serious concerns about food hygiene and sanitation.

The viral footage, shared by X user @Walkinghostheed, shows a woman repeatedly stomping on dough with her bare feet in what appears to be a dirty preparation area. The room is situated next to a toilet, compounding the hygiene concerns raised by horrified viewers.

Making matters worse, the footage also captures rats roaming freely around the food preparation area. Two rats can be seen perched on the rim of a large silver vessel containing the dough, while another rat is visible eating what appears to be a partially prepared tikki-like snack lying nearby.

Disturbing Scenes Unfold on Camera

Despite the rodents' presence, the woman continues preparing the mixture without interruption. As the video progresses, she is seen adding what appears to be flour (maida) to the dough before once again mixing it by stepping into the silver vessel with her bare feet.

The clip has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, triggering intense discussions over food safety and sanitation practices. Many viewers expressed disbelief at the unsanitary conditions and the woman's apparent indifference to the rodent infestation.

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Social Media Reactions Pour In

The visuals left many users stunned, with several taking to the comments section to voice their horror and demand action. One user commented, "Next time you look up latest takeaway and restaurant closures in your local area take note of the 'cuisine' and nationality 😬."

Another user wrote, "This is absolutely disgusting. How can anyone prepare food in such conditions? The authorities need to find this place and shut it down immediately."

A third user questioned, "Where is this? Which city? This needs to be reported to food safety officials right now."

Several commenters called for strict action against those involved in such practices, while others expressed concern about the potential health risks to unsuspecting consumers who might consume food prepared under such conditions.

Food Safety Concerns Raised

The viral video has reignited debates about food safety standards and the importance of strict enforcement of hygiene regulations in food preparation establishments. Health experts warn that food prepared in unsanitary conditions can lead to serious illnesses, including food poisoning and infections.

Authorities have been urged to investigate the source of the video and take appropriate action against those responsible. The identity of the woman and the exact location of the premises remain unclear.

This incident follows a series of similar food safety violations that have gone viral in recent months, drawing attention to the challenges faced by regulatory bodies in monitoring food preparation practices across the country.