World Turtle Day: 7 turtle species that can make a great pet

Turtles are not the most active of pets. They are stunning, amiable, inquisitive, and motivating, though. If you are planning to pet a turtle, here is the list that can help-- By Anushri Bokade



By thriving in a variety of settings around the globe, these reptiles play an essential role in maintaining our planet. The theme of this year's World Turtle Day is "I Love Turtles," underlining the urgent need to protect these species and their future in light of rapidly disappearing habitats.

Red-Eared Slider: One of the most recognisable varieties of aquatic turtles is the red-eared slider. Red-eared slider tanks must be roomy and have sufficient places for basking because they can get to reach a respectable size. Both UV lights and an effective water filtering system are required. These men have a reputation for being quite messy!



African Sideneck Turtle: These unusual small aquatic turtles are anatomically different from other types of turtles found in water, with long necks that cannot fully retract inside their shells. They are frequently a preferred option due to their distinctive size and look, but their care is more involved than that of some other turtles.



Eastern Box Turtles: Eastern box turtles require a lot of space, but they are adaptable and may survive indoors or outdoors in the correct habitat. They require a moist substrate, a shallow pool of water in their habitat, and a UVB basking light if kept indoors. They love the humid atmosphere.

Western Painted Turtle: If you want a turtle that stands out and is beautiful to look at, a Western-painted turtle can be appealing. They have intricate shell inscriptions. They are not the turtles that will appreciate being handled frequently and might be extremely skittish. Selecting food that can be readily removed from the water if it isn't eaten is an excellent decision because they like to eat while swimming, which will help maintain the tank clean for longer.



Mississippi Map Turtle: Because of the prominent dorsal fin that runs along the length of their shell, Mississippi map turtles are also frequently called "Sawbacks." They might be more wary of people than some other turtles, which makes them more vulnerable to stress. You'll need to minimise handling and build a space that gives them privacy and hiding spots.



Common Musk Turtle: One of the more well-known species of aquatic turtles is the common musk turtle. They require less intensive care than some because they are smaller. However, these are not the turtles that adapt well to repeated handling. They tend to be belligerent, and when threatened, they exhale an unsavoury musty odour. Because of this, they are known as "The Stinkpot."

