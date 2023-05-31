World No Tobacco Day: 5 effective ways to manage tobacco addiction

As Brooke Shield said, Smoking kills. If you're killed, you've lost a very important part of your life." This deadly habit of consuming tobacco claims many lives every year. Here are some tips that may help you through the journey of quitting. (Anushri Bokade)



More than 8 million people worldwide die each year from tobacco use, according to statistics compiled by health researchers and medical experts, and this staggering number can be reduced by refraining from this harmful habit. Additionally, it has been found that smokers are more prone than non-smokers to get severe COVID-19 disease. This year's World No Tobacco Day has as its subject "We Need Food, Not Tobacco."

You can lessen your tobacco consumption in this way and shield yourself from more severe withdrawal symptoms like headache and anxiety. Keep tobacco products out of reach: To avoid being tempted to smoke, keep all tobacco items out of the vicinity of your house and workplace.

Stay away from alcohol and other triggers: Avoid alcohol since it will be harder for you to maintain your quit-smoking objective.

Seek Family Support: Getting support from friends, family, and coworkers will make it simpler to stop this harmful behaviour. You can enlist their support in your effort to quit smoking. This will assist you in eventually giving up the habit permanently.

Utilise tobacco cessation aids: You can use tobacco cessation aids like nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges if you feel the urge to smoke. These strategies for reducing smoking are tried and true. They lessen unhealthy cigarette dependence by dispersing modest quantities of nicotine through the skin or oral consumption.

Delay: Tell yourself that you must first wait 10 more minutes if you feel like giving in to your need to smoke. After then, engage in some form of self-distraction.



Get active: Your need for cigarettes can be subdued with the aid of physical activity. Even brief bursts of exercise, such repeatedly sprinting up and down stairs, can satisfy a craving for smoke. Go for a jog or a walk outside.