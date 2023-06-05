Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World environment day: Here are 5 ways to save the planet

    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Children who are exposed to microplastics can develop a variety of health issues. These substances have been linked to a number of health issues, including obesity, problems with the organs, and even developmental impairments in children.(Freepik)
     

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Microplastics, or plastic particles smaller than 5 millimetres, are beginning to pose a risk to not only our environment and surroundings but also to our health. 

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Microplastics from single-use items like straws, tiffin boxes, and plastic bottles are ingested into our bodies. Additionally, we can find these particles in soil, rivers, oceans, and even the air we breathe. 

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Small children are more likely to consume microplastics because they routinely put items from daily life in their mouths. 

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Microplastics can irritate the stomach, induce inflammation, and interfere with the absorption of nutrients. 

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    They may also hinder a child's development. They may also find their way to an embryo. Avoiding exposure to microplastics and using plastic packaging at all costs is crucial.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    So better take of your environment and try to protect it better in times of need. It depends on us to make our planet better.

