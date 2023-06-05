World environment day: Here are 5 ways to save the planet

Children who are exposed to microplastics can develop a variety of health issues. These substances have been linked to a number of health issues, including obesity, problems with the organs, and even developmental impairments in children.(Freepik)



Microplastics, or plastic particles smaller than 5 millimetres, are beginning to pose a risk to not only our environment and surroundings but also to our health.

Microplastics from single-use items like straws, tiffin boxes, and plastic bottles are ingested into our bodies. Additionally, we can find these particles in soil, rivers, oceans, and even the air we breathe.

Small children are more likely to consume microplastics because they routinely put items from daily life in their mouths.

Microplastics can irritate the stomach, induce inflammation, and interfere with the absorption of nutrients.

They may also hinder a child's development. They may also find their way to an embryo. Avoiding exposure to microplastics and using plastic packaging at all costs is crucial.

